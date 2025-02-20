The All-American Rejects, Bret Michaels To Co-Headline Miller Lite Carb Day Concert

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025) – Music icons Bret Michaels and The All-American Rejects will rock fans at the Miller Lite Carb Day Concert on Friday, May 23 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Miller Lite Carb Day is a full day of on- and off-track action and entertainment. All general admission, concert pit and VIP Deck concert tickets include admission to the concert and to on-track activities that day at IMS, which include the final practice for the 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and the Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge.

Tickets are on sale now at IMS.com, by calling 317-492-6700 or by visiting the IMS Ticket Office at the IMS Administration Building.

“Miller Lite Carb Day is not just the official party to kick off race weekend, it’s really the kickoff event of the summer,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The day has everything to make the perfect party: 33 drivers in the final practice before the ‘500,’ the Pit Stop Challenge, people watching and a fun and entertaining concert to put an exclamation point on the party. It really is a day like no other at the Racing Capital of the World. Many of our fans take the day off work and spend it at IMS, which is a tradition we can all celebrate.”

The All-American Rejects quickly rose to prominence in the early 2000s with their infectious blend of pop-punk and emo rock. Their self-titled debut album, released in 2002, featured the hit single “Swing, Swing,” which propelled them into the mainstream. This success was followed by their sophomore album, “Move Along” (2005), which trophied three chart-topping singles like “Dirty Little Secret,” “Move Along” and “It Ends Tonight.”

In 2008, the band released “When the World Comes Down,” featuring the stratospheric and generational smash hit “Gives You Hell,” which became its most successful single to date, reaching No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The All-American Rejects continue to create and perform, solidifying their place as one of the most beloved bands of their genre. Their journey from early 2000s hitmakers to enduring rock icons is a testament to their talent, resilience, and the deep connection they share with their fans.

Well-known as an avid Indy 500 and racing fan, Bret Michaels returns to IMS after a record-setting party at his last Carb Day. As one of music’s most iconic singer/songwriters, Michaels consistently brings his iconic energy and star power to every project. He has sold more than 100 million records, digital downloads and streams worldwide, and his numerous hit singles include “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Go That Far” and “Nothing But A Good Time.”

Michaels also has a robust television career with record-breaking hits including “Rock of Love with Bret Michaels” and a recent turn as the audience-favorite Banana on FOX’s hit “The Masked Singer.” As a well-known creative entrepreneur, Michaels took his “Celebrity Apprentice”-winning Trop-A-Rocka Iced Tea and turned it into a bestselling global product.

Despite his busy career, Michaels still finds time to give back through his Life Rocks Foundation, which supports a myriad of charities and causes around the globe.

Miller Lite Carb Day general admission tickets start at just $40. A limited number of concert pit package upgrades that include general admission are available for $75. A very limited supply of exclusive VIP platform tickets also is available for $270, including concert pit access, snacks, two complimentary drinks, dedicated bars and restroom trailers. Ticket prices will increase as the concert draws closer, so fans are encouraged to buy now.

The 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 25. Tickets are on sale at IMS.com or by calling or visiting the IMS Ticket Office.