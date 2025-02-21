Connor Mosack claims first Truck career pole at Atlanta

Rookie Connor Mosack claimed his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career pole position for the Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Friday, February 21.

The event’s starting lineup was determined through two qualifying rounds. Each round was comprised of a single-lap session for each of the entered competitors. After the first qualifying round, the top 10 fastest qualifiers transferred to the final single-lap round and contended for the pole position.

During the first qualifying session, Mosack, driver of the No. 81 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing (MHR) Chevrolet Silverado RST entry, was one of 10 competitors to transfer to the final round after he posted the second-fastest lap at 173.104 mph in 32.027 seconds. Those who transferred included Mosack’s three full-time teammates at MHR (Tyler Ankrum, Daniel Hemric and Jack Wood). Once in the final round, Mosack clocked in a pole-winning lap at 173.418 mph in 31.969 seconds.

The pole award was Mosack’s first of his Truck Series career as he is also campaigning in his first full-time stint in the series. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native had previously qualified on the front row at Kansas Speedway in September 2024. In addition, Mosack became the second consecutive competitor in recent seasons to claim a first Truck career pole at Atlanta after Daniel Dye accomplished his first pole in 2024.

With the pole, Mosack, who will make his 13th career start in Saturday’s main event at Atlanta, will strive for his first series victory.

Mosack will share the front row for Saturday’s event with Grant Enfinger, the latter of whom clocked in his best qualifying lap at 173.007 mph in 32.045 seconds. Daniel Hemric will start in third place with a qualifying lap at 172.920 mph in 32.061 seconds. Earlier, Hemric was the fastest qualifier in the first round at 173.190 mph in 32.011 seconds.

Rajah Caruth and Jack Wood will start in the top five. Jake Garcia, Tyler Ankrum, Stewart Friesen, Kyle Busch and Ben Rhodes, all of who transferred to the second qualifying round, qualified in the top 10, respectively.

Notably, the following drivers, including Matt Crafton, Ty Majeski, rookie Andres Perez de Lara, Layne Riggs, Michael McDowell, rookie Toni Breidinger, Corey Heim, rookie Frankie Muniz, rookie Giovanni Ruggiero, William Sawalich, Tanner Gray and Chandler Smith qualified 11th, 12th, 14th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 26th and 28th, respectively.

In addition, Justin Carroll, Bayley Currey and Keith McGee will start at the tail end of the field after the trio did not post a qualifying lap.

With 32 competitors vying for 32 starting spots, all of the entered competitors qualified for the event. Meanwhile, Akinori Ogata was the only competitor who withdrew from qualifying for the event earlier this week.

Qualifying position, best speed, best time:

1. Connor Mosack, 173.418 mph, 31.969 seconds

2. Grant Enfinger, 173.007 mph, 32.045 seconds

3. Daniel Hemric, 172.920 mph, 32.061 seconds

4. Rajah Caruth, 172.592 mph, 32.122 seconds

5. Jack Wood, 172.538 mph, 32.132 seconds

6. Jake Garcia, 172.469 mph, 32.145 seconds

7. Tyer Ankrum, 172.415 mph, 32.155 seconds

8. Stewart Friesen, 172.286 mph, 32.179 seconds

9. Kyle Busch, 172.233 mph, 32.189 seconds

10. Ben Rhodes, 172.206 mph, 32.194 seconds

11. Matt Crafton, 172.115 mph, 32.211 seconds

12. Ty Majeski, 171.982 mph, 32.236 seconds

13. Luke Fenhaus, 171.982 mph, 32.236 seconds

14. Andres Perez de Lara, 171.726 mph, 32.284 seconds

15. Dawson Sutton, 171.689 mph, 32.291 seconds

16. Layne Riggs, 171.625 mph, 32.303 seconds

17. Michael McDowell, 171.551 mph, 32.317 seconds

18. Toni Breidinger, 171.111 mph, 32.400 seconds

19. Corey Heim, 171.095 mph, 32.403 seconds

20. Nathan Byrd, 170.948 mph, 32.431 seconds

21. Frankie Muniz, 170.742 mph, 32.470 seconds

22. Giovanni Ruggiero, 170.705 mph, 32.477 seconds

23. William Sawalich, 170.705 mph, 32.477 seconds

24. Matt Mills, 170.590 mph, 32.499 seconds

25. Kaden Honeycutt, 169.926 mph, 32.626 seconds

26. Tanner Gray, 169.848 mph, 32.641 seconds

27. Spencer Boyd, 169.546 mph, 32.699 seconds

28. Chandler Smith, 169.505 mph, 32.707 seconds

29. Josh Reaume, 166.682 mph, 33.261 seconds

30. Bayley Currey, 0.000 mph, 0.000 seconds

31. Keith McGee, 0.000 mph, 0.000 seconds

32. Justin Carroll, 0.000 mph, 0.000 seconds.

The 2025 Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway is set to occur on Saturday, February 22, and air at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1.