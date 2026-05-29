KELLY CLONTZ EAGER TO SHOW OFF HOME TRACK AT NHRA POTOMAC NATIONALS PRESENTED BY JEGS

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. (May 29, 2026) – This weekend marks a special opportunity for Pro Stock Motorcycle’s Kelly Clontz and she’s determined to make the most of it as the NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series makes its debut at Maryland International Raceway for the inaugural NHRA Potomac Nationals presented by JEGS.

Clontz, a Hughesville, Md. native, got her racing start at the facility, winning track championships and advancing her career. But this weekend is the first time she’ll compete at the track on her Steamfitters UA Local 602/ArchKey Solutions Suzuki in Pro Stock Motorcycle, meaning the excitement level is at an all-time high for the veteran rider.

With hundreds of family and friends expected to be on hand for this weekend’s NHRA debut at Maryland International Raceway, Clontz is eager to show off a facility that means a great deal to her.

“This facility has always been top-notch and I think everyone is excited about this weekend,” Clontz said. “You could see the energy building up ever since the announcement was made that NHRA was coming here. Everyone is excited and I think everyone is in for a treat.

“I grew up selling t-shirts at the souvenir stand here. Royce (Miller, owner of Maryland International Raceway) runs a top-notch deal. I grew up with his kids at the track and this is just awesome to see. I think it’s a great fit between NHRA and MIR, and it’s going to be a really amazing weekend.”

The 2026 NHRA Potomac Nationals presented by JEGS includes action in all four Mission Foods Drag Racing Series classes and coverage of the event will be broadcast on FOX, with elimination coverage beginning at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 31. It is also the seventh of 20 races during the 2026 milestone campaign.

As part of a full weekend, there’s a host of NHRA 75th anniversary events at Maryland International Raceway, including:

An appearance from NHRA legend and three-time Top Fuel world champion Shirley Muldowney and a tribute to Muldowney’s trailblazing history in the sport.

On Sunday, a free, limited-edition NHRA pennant will be given to the first 4,000 fans in attendance.

As someone who has made a huge number of runs at the facility, Clontz also knows it’s a passionate fanbase in the area, especially when it comes to motorcycles. That adds to her excitement level as she looks forward to the enthusiasm the Pro Stock Motorcycle category will get this weekend at MIR.

In between playing host and showing off the facility, Clontz is ultra-focused on the task at hand on the track. She’s hoping for a breakout performance after making solid steps all year on her Vance & Hines Suzuki.

The ultimate payoff would be going rounds on Sunday at her home track, but she knows it will be a challenging weekend taking on the likes of points leader and reigning world champ Richard Gadson, Gaige Herrera, Angie Smith, Chase Van Sant, John Hall, Jianna Evaristo, Clayton Howey and Steve Johnson.

But Clontz and her husband, Chris, have a bike capable of performing well and Clontz is confident they can put together a strong weekend.

“Chris gives me a great bike and it’s just a matter of me being consistent and staying focused,” Clontz said. “For all the people who support us, this is just really cool to have this opportunity. It’s going to be big and a whole community here. I know what I have to do and I’m on a mission to do it. That’s what you have to do. Having all these people here to support me, it’s going to be exciting, but I know what I need to do and I’ll be ready.”

Top Fuel points leader Shawn Langdon is after his third straight win in 2026 and will look to stay red-hot against a field loaded with standouts, including teammate and reigning world champ Doug Kalitta, Tony Stewart, Leah Pruett, Justin Ashley, four-time champ Antron Brown, Josh Hart, Clay Millican and Tony Schumacher.

The Funny Car class continues to be ultra-competitive, with Ron Capps earning two wins in 2026. He’s tied for the points lead with past world champ J.R. Todd, with four-time champion Matt Hagan in third. Other standouts include Chicago winner Chad Green, Jordan Vandergriff, Alexis DeJoria, Jack Beckman and Spencer Hyde.

Reigning Pro Stock champ Dallas Glenn currently leads the points with two wins in 2026. Matt Hartford also has two victories this year, while six-time world champ Greg Anderson picked up the win in Pomona. Fans at MIR will also see six-time champion Erica Enders, Chicago winner Aaron Stanfield, Jeg Coughlin Jr. and T.J. Coughlin.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 1:30 and 4 p.m. ET on Friday and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday at 12:30 and 3 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Sunday. Television coverage includes qualifying on FS1 at 7 p.m. ET on Friday and 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, with eliminations action on Sunday at 3 p.m on FOX.

To purchase tickets to the 2026 NHRA Potomac Nationals presented by JEGS, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket. For more information about the NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About JEGS High Performance

Founded in 1960 by drag racing champion Jeg Coughlin Sr., JEGS Performance has grown into one of the most recognized and trusted names in the automotive aftermarket industry. JEGS serves racers, builders, restorers, and automotive enthusiasts across the country through an extensive catalog and e-commerce platform featuring more than 2 million products from over 900 trusted brands. From drag racing and street performance to off-road, truck, restoration, and garage equipment, JEGS provides solutions for nearly every type of automotive project and passion. The company’s long-standing commitment to performance, innovation, and automotive culture has helped make JEGS a go-to destination for generations of car enthusiasts and racers. For more information visit www.jegs.com

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series presented by Hoosier and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.