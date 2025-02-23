Christopher Bell muscles to wild Cup victory at Atlanta in overtime

Christopher Bell found himself at the right place at the right time to win the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, February 23, following a wild overtime finish.

The 2024 Coca-Cola 600 champion from Norman, Oklahoma, led only the final lap of 266 over-scheduled laps in an event where he qualified in 32nd place but kept his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota entry intact through a multitude of on-track actions that featured 50 lead changes and a multitude of competitors racing across multiple lanes to gain any advantage and draft to the front.

After navigating his way through four incidents throughout the final stage period, Bell, who restarted in fourth place at the start of the event’s single overtime shootout, drafted Kyle Larson on the outside lane for nearly a full lap before Larson transitioned to the inside lane. This allowed Bell to draw even and duel with Larson at the start of the final lap.

Bell would continue to duel with Larson through the first two turns before he then received a big push from Carson Hocevar to storm ahead of Larson. Seconds later, the event concluded under caution due to a multi-car wreck on the backstretch. At the moment of caution, Bell was shown to be ahead of both Hocevar and Larson with the lead. As a result, he was awarded the first NASCAR Cup Series victory of the 2025 season for himself, Joe Gibbs Racing and the Toyota nameplate.

With on-track qualifying that determined the starting lineup occurring on Saturday, February 22, Ryan Blaney notched his first Cup pole position of the 2025 season after he posted a pole-winning lap at 179.371 mph in 30.908 seconds. Joining him on the front row was teammate Austin Cindric, who clocked in his best qualifying lap at 179.359 mph in 30.910 seconds.

When the green flag waved and the event commenced, teammates Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric dueled through the first two turns until Cindric gained an advantage from the inside lane entering the backstretch. Blaney would try to muscle back from the outside lane through Turns 3 and 4, but Cindric would proceed to lead the first lap in front of two-stacked lanes.

Over the next four laps, Cindric would fend off a hard-charging Josh Berry and two-stacked lanes that included his Team Penske teammates Blaney and Joey Logano to retain the lead. Following the fifth lap period, a bevy of three wide actions within the midfield region occurred while a majority of the competitors racing towards the front migrated towards the outside lane.

Amid the long single-file line towards the outside lane, Cindric continued to lead in his No. 2 Menards Ford Mustang Dark Horse entry by the 10th lap while Berry, Blaney, Logano, Todd Gilliland, Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher, Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick followed suit in the top 10, respectively.

Through the first 20 scheduled laps, the top 14 competitors were separated by less than one second of one another while the top 25 were separated by two seconds. Amid the action, Cindric continued to lead both the overall event and a long line of competitors racing toward the outside wall. Behind, Berry, Gilliland and William Byron followed suit on the outside lane while Logano was trying to mount a charge from the inside lane. Gilliland would then move to the inside lane and challenge Cindric for the lead through the first two turns a lap later.

Cindric, however, would maintain the top spot over Gilliland, Berry and Logano over the following two laps before Gilliland, who swapped lanes with Cindric, used the outside lane to lead for the first time in his No. 34 Aaron’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse entry on Lap 24.

At the Lap 30 mark, Cindric, who reassumed the lead from Gilliland four laps earlier, was leading ahead of Ford teammates Berry, Logano and Gilliland while Bubba Wallace, the highest-starting Toyota competitor, cracked the top five in fifth place. Meanwhile and as both Cindric and Berry dueled for the lead, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, William Byron, Blaney and Tyler Reddick followed suit in the top 10 while Carson Hocevar, Kyle Busch, AJ Allmendinger, Ryan Preece, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, AJ Allmendinger, John Hunter Nemechek, Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher and Erik Jones all jostled within the top-20 mark.

By Lap 35, Berry, who reassumed the lead from Cindric two laps earlier, was leading ahead of both Cindric and Gilliland while Keselowski and Logano were in the top five. By then, a series of two-wide actions towards the front ensued as Wallace, Byron and Larson would all overtake Keselowski for top-six spots. With all 39 starters being separated by within seven seconds, Berry continued to lead at the Lap 45 mark.

Just past the Lap 50 mark, Berry retained the lead over Cindric as Byron, Wallace and Reddick followed suit in the top five, respectively. By then, Hocevar carved his way up to sixth place as Logano, Gilliland, Busch and Elliott were racing in the top 10. With the field racing in two-stacked lanes, Wallace tried to duel with Berry for the lead a lap later, but Berry muscled back to the front due to Wallace not having any drafting help.

As Wallace transitioned back up to the outside lane within the top-five mark on the track, Gilliland would be the lead competitor on the inside lane as he tried to mount to the front. Elliott would then move in front of Gilliland and lead the inside lane as he challenged Wallace for fourth place while Berry led at the Lap 55 mark.

When the first stage period concluded on Lap 60, Berry, who retained the lead over the previous four laps, fended off the field to claim his first Cup victory of the 2025 season. Cindric, Byron, Wallace and Elliott followed suit in the top five while Reddick, Gilliland, Blaney, Hocevar and Logano were scored in the top 10, respectively. By then, all 39 starters were still scored on the lead lap while the event featured five lead changes for three different leaders.

Under the stage break, nearly the entire lead lap field led by Berry pitted for a first round of service, primarily involving four tires and fuel, while the rest that included Cody Ware, BJ McLeod and JJ Yeley remained on the track. Following the pit stops, Logano exited pit road first as he was followed by Berry, Cindric, Reddick, Byron, Elliott, Bowman, Blaney, Hocevar and Keselowski, respectively.

Amid the pit stops, Bowman made contact with Cindric while trying to exit his pit stall. In addition, Keselowski was sent to the rear of the field due to removing his gas can from his pit stall while Michael McDowell, who lost pace with the field prior to the first stage’s conclusion, took his car to the garage due to a power steering issue.

The second stage period started on Lap 68 as Berry and Logano occupied the front row. At the start, both dueled for the lead through the first two turns before Logano barely moved ahead with drafting help from teammate Cindric on the outside lane. Berry, however, fought back from the inside lane as he was being followed by Byron, but Logano would manage to lead the following lap by a hair. Logano would proceed to lead at the Lap 70 and 75 marks while the field behind pursued amid two- and three-stacked drafting lanes.

On Lap 81, the caution flew when Ty Dillon, who was racing at the rear of the field, slid sideways due to losing a right-rear tire and spun to the bottom of the apron in between Turns 3 and 4, where he then blew a right-front tire and damaged his quarter panel in the process. Unable to pull away from his wreckage scene, Dillon would have his No. 10 Sea Best Chevrolet entry towed back to the garage. By then, Logano had maintained the lead over Berry, Cindric, Gilliland, Bowman and the rest of the field that was stacked up to two lanes.

During the caution period, nearly the entire field led by Logano returned to pit road for another round of pit service, primarily for fuel, while BJ McLeod remained on the track. Following the pit stops, Logano retained the lead by exiting pit road as he was followed by Berry, Bowman, Byron, Gilliland, Reddick, Cindric, Larson, Blaney and Wallace, respectively, while Denny Hamlin was penalized for driving through too many pit stalls. Not long after, McLeod pitted as Logano cycled back into the lead.

As the event restarted under green on Lap 88, Logano and Bowman, the latter of whom moved up to restart on the front row, briefly dueled before the former muscled ahead. Through the backstretch, Gilliland would carve his way into a battle with Bowman for the runner-up spot. As Logano led the following lap, Gilliland mounted a charge to Logano from the inside lane while Bowman, Byron and Larson all lined up behind Logano on the outside lane.

Meanwhile, Gilliland had Cindric, Wallace and Berry drafting him as he would nearly claim the lead over Logano on Lap 93. Amid the battles, Reddick, who was battling for a top-10 spot, barely scrubbed his No. 45 Xfinity Toyota Camry XSE entry towards the outside wall entering the frontstretch, but he proceeded without drawing a caution as both Logano and Gilliland dueled for the lead through Lap 95.

By Lap 100, the top 27 competitors were racing within one second of another while the top 15 were separated by less than a second. Amid the drafts and on-track battles, Logano led Gilliland, Cindric, Bowman and Wallace, respectively, while Byron, Hocevar, Larson, Blaney and Elliott were scored in the top 10 ahead of Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Berry, Reddick, Bell and Preece.

A lap later, the caution returned when Erik Jones, who was racing in 20th place and briefly had to step out of the gas to avoid hitting rookie Riley Herbst, made contact with Chris Buescher in Turn 2 as Jones spun his No. 43 AdventHealth Toyota Camry XSE entry below the track and hit the backstretch’s inside wall while also flat-spotting his tires. The damage was enough for Jones to have his car towed back to the garage.

During the caution period, some including Kyle Busch, Noah Gragson, Zane Smith, AJ Allmendinger, Cole Custer and Hamlin pitted while the rest led by Logano remained on the track.

When the event restarted under green on Lap 107, Gilliland was pushed by Bowman ahead of Logano as both would move in front of Logano towards the outside wall through the backstretch. As Gilliland led the following lap, Logano transitioned to the inside lane and he rocketed back ahead of Gilliland with drafting help from teammate Cindric. Gilliland crossed back over to the inside lane through the first two turns, but he had no drafting help as Logano stormed back ahead and led to the Lap 110 mark.

By Lap 120, a majority of competitors posted their fastest lap times of the event and a majority of the front-runners were racing in two-stacked lanes as Logano continued to lead ahead of teammate Cindric, Bowman, Gilliland and Berry. Hocevar would then flirt for a top-five spot over Berry as Wallace, Larson, Elliott and Byron followed suit in the top 10. With Reddick, Keselowski, Ross Chastain, Blaney, Ty Gibbs, Busch, Stenhouse, Bell, Chase Briscoe and Noah Gragson battling within the top-20 mark, Logano led at the Lap 125 mark.

At the halfway mark on Lap 130, Logano maintained a steady lead over teammate Cindric, Gilliland, Bowman, Larson, Wallace, Hocevar, Byron, Elliott and Berry, respectively, as a majority of the competitors racing towards the front had fanned out to multiple lanes and were using the draft to try and charge to the front. By then, the top 23 competitors were racing within one second of another.

Four laps later, the caution returned when Gilliland, who was racing in fourth place, had a flat right-rear tire, which caused him to fall off the pace through the frontstretch, and scattered debris across the backstretch while trying to limp his No. 34 Aaron’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse entry back to pit road. During the caution period, some led by Elliott pitted while the rest led by Logano remained on the track.

With the race restarting under green with 20 laps remaining in the second stage period, Logano received a push from teammate Cindric to draft ahead of Bowman entering the first turn. As Bowman tried to fight back from the outside lane with drafting help from teammate Kyle Larson, Logano tried to move up the track to block Bowman, but Bowman would lead the following lap. With the field stacked up, Logano would both return and retain the top spot over Bowman, Cindric, Hocevar, Larson and Blaney over the next four laps.

Then with 12 laps remaining in the second stage period, the caution flew when Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who was dueling fiercely with Chase Briscoe for a top-10 spot as both were racing behind Blaney, made slight contact with Briscoe that got Stenhouse loose and sliding up the track, where he forced Chase Elliott into the outside wall entering the frontstretch.

After scraping the wall, Elliott was trying to keep his No. 9 NAPA Chevrolet driving straight before he barely clipped Corey LaJoie and veered back towards the outside wall past the start/finish line. In the ensuing mayhem, he was hit by Brad Keselowski. During the caution period, some led by Chase Briscoe pitted while the rest led by Logano remained on the track.

With four laps remaining in the second stage period, the event restarted under green as Logano received another push from teammate Cindric to launch ahead through the first two turns. With the field fanning out as those who pitted were trying to scramble to the front, Bowman challenged Logano for the lead from the outside lane. Bowman would then receive a push from teammate Larson exiting the backstretch to move ahead of Logano with two laps remaining in the second stage period.

During the final lap of the second stage period, Larson started to duel with teammate Bowman for the lead as Logano drove up to Bowman’s rear end through the frontstretch. Then following the first two turns, the field fanned out through the backstretch as Larson powered his No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet entry into the lead. By then, Bowman was pinned in the middle lane while Wallace, Logano, Byron and Cindric boosted themselves to the front in pursuit of Larson.

As the field continued to fan out through the frontstretch, Larson fended off the competition to capture his first Cup stage victory of the 2025 season and his first on a superspeedway venue. Wallace carved his way into second place as he was followed by Logano, Byron, Bowman, Reddick, Hocevar, Stenhouse, Cindric and Gragson, respectively. By then, the event featured 24 lead changes for eight different leaders while 33 of 39 starters were scored on the lead lap.

During the stage break, the front-runners led by Larson pitted while the rest led by Briscoe, who was among several who opted to pit before the second stage’s conclusion, pitted.

With 92 laps remaining, the final stage period commenced as Briscoe and Ross Chastain occupied the front row. At the start, Briscoe launched his No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry XSE entry ahead, where he then blocked Chastain to maintain the lead through the first two turns. Through the backstretch, however, Chastain and teammate Shane van Gisbergen rocketed to the front as Chastain overtook Briscoe and led the following lap. With Chastain leading, van Gisbergen pursued in second ahead of Busch, Buescher and Austin Dillon while Briscoe was mired in sixth with 90 laps remaining.

With 80 laps remaining, the field fanned out to three tight-packed lanes as Chastain, who led the 10 previous laps, was barely leading ahead of Busch and van Gisbergen while Buescher, Austin Dillon, Briscoe, Berry, Herbst, Nemechek and Bell, the latter of whom scraped the wall two laps earlier, all pursued in the top-10 mark. Meanwhile, initial front-runners that included Wallace and Logano were mired within the top-20 mark and Cindric had carved his way back into the top-10 mark as van Gisbergen started to challenge teammate Chastain for the lead.

Then with 77 laps remaining, the caution returned when Daniel Suarez, the reigning spring Atlanta winner, made contact with Ty Gibbs entering the frontstretch while battling just outside of the top-20 mark. The contact sent Suarez’s No. 99 Freeway Insurance Chevrolet entry bouncing against the outside wall before he was hit again by Gibbs and sent spinning in the middle of the track.

As the field scattered to avoid Suarez, the latter was clipped by Noah Gragson before he was hit by Cole Custer, Cody Ware and JJ Yeley. During the caution period, the lead lap field returned to pit road, where Busch exited pit road first ahead of Briscoe, Byron, Blaney, Austin Dillon, Cindric, Berry, Buescher, Reddick and van Gisbergen.

During the next restart with 68 laps remaining, Busch and Briscoe occupied the front row, where Busch received a strong push from Byron from the inside lane to storm his No. 8 Cheddar’s Chevrolet entry into the lead. Then as the field fanned out, Byron navigated his way past Busch as he led the following lap while Briscoe pursued with Busch. The field would then get jumbled in a three-wide formation over the next three laps as Byron, who kept battling with Busch, retained the lead. Soon after, Berry would navigate his No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang Dark Horse entry back into the lead with 60 laps remaining.

With nearly 55 laps remaining, the caution returned due to another multi-car wreck that started when Briscoe scrubbed the outside wall entering Turn 3 while racing in the top six. Despite keeping his car straight, Briscoe was then trying to maintain pace and fend off Buescher when he made contact with the latter.

As a result, Buescher got turned sideways in front of Bell and spun his No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang Dark Horse entry into the path of Bowman’s No. 48 Ally Chevrolet entry, which damaged both competitors’ entries as Bowman was pushing Buescher’s entry that was spinning sideways. Meanwhile, Ty Gibbs spun in the backstretch.

The start of the next restart with 48 laps remaining featured Berry and Busch dueling in front of the field for the lead. Amid their battles, Berry would muscle ahead and lead the following lap before Busch surged ahead. With Busch leading, he then went into defensive mode to fend off charges from both Chastain and Berry through two-stacked lanes. With spotter Derek Kneeland navigating Busch and giving his driver instructions on where and when to block, Busch proceeded to lead with 45 laps remaining.

With less than 40 laps remaining, Busch maintained the lead ahead of Blaney, Berry, Bell and Chastain, respectively, while Preece, Hocevar, Cindric, Byron, van Gisbergen, Larson and Reddick followed suit within the top 12. Blaney would then make his way beneath Busch exiting the backstretch with 37 laps remaining and he moved into the lead. The following lap, Chastain slid in front of Blaney as he moved into the lead. Berry would then move back into the lead with 33 laps remaining and he would retain the top spot in front of a fanned-out field with 30 laps remaining.

Then with 27 laps remaining, the caution flew due to Blaney getting bumped by Hocevar and sliding his No. 12 BodyArmor Zero Sugar Ford Mustang Dark Horse entry below the apron in Turn 1. Amid his spin, Blaney managed to avoid veering back across the track in front of the field and he continued, though he was quick to vent his displeasure towards Hocevar.

The start of the next restart period with 22 laps remaining featured Berry and Chastain occupying the front row, where both dueled in front of two lanes. Chastain proceeded to lead next lap before Larson rocketed his way to the front. With Larson leading, Hocevar navigated his way into second place followed by Cindric, Chastain and Berry before Hocevar assumed the lead with 20 laps remaining.

Cindric then passed Hocevar to lead during the following lap and he would proceed to lead with 15 laps remaining while the majority of the field started to migrate in a single-file line towards the outside wall.

Down to the final 10 laps of the event, Cindric continued to lead a stacked field as he was pursued by Berry, Larson, Chastain, Byron, Wallace, Reddick, Hamlin, Bell and Busch, respectively. With a majority of the front-runners racing in single-line formation while those in the mid-pack region fanned out to nearly three lanes through every turn and straightaway,

Bell, who was in the top 10, launched his way to the front as he was being drafted by Blaney. Chastain would also make a move to the inside lane and he would make contact with Berry. With Chastain falling back, Bell moved to within the top-three mark and he would overtake Berry for the runner-up spot while Cindric maintained the lead with five laps remaining.

Then with three laps remaining, the caution flew when Larson, who was starting to muscle ahead of Cindric from the inside lane through the first two turns and amid a side-by-side battle, slowly drifted up the track and forced Cindric wide before the latter hit the outside wall. As a result, Byron made contact with Cindric and both were sent spinning and hitting the backstretch’s outside wall head-on. The wreck sent the event into overtime as Larson escaped with the lead, where he was followed by Chastain, Bell, Hocevar and Berry.

The start of an overtime shootout featured Larson and Chastain dueling for the lead in front of two-stacked lanes, where Chastain was being drafted by Hocevar, Berry and Blaney on the inside lane while Larson had drafting help from Bell, Stenhouse and Hamlin on the outside lane. Through the backstretch, Larson would rocket ahead and Hocevar was split himself in between Bell and Chastain for second place.

When the white flag waved and the final lap started, Larson remained in the lead by a steady margin before Bell made his move to the outside lane for the lead. Behind, Stenhouse, Berry and Hocevar rubbed for third place, but they kept their cars racing straight as Bell drew even with Larson through the first two turns. With Chastain losing ground and Blaney battling Hocevar for third place, Bell and Larson remained dead even against one another for the lead through the backstretch.

Then exiting the backstretch, Hocevar gained a run on the two leaders and bumped Bell’s No. 20 DeWalt Toyota Camry XSE entry ahead of Larson entering Turn 3. Just as Hocevar was trying to split himself in between Bell and Larson, the caution flew and the event concluded as a multi-car wreck that involved Berry, Justin Haley and Ryan Preece ensued on the backstretch.

Following a review of the footage for when the caution was displayed, Bell was shown to have been the leader over Hocevar and Larson when the caution lights were displayed. Ultimately, this resulted in Bell being declared the event’s winner.

With the victory, Bell notched his 10th NASCAR Cup Series career victory, his first at Atlanta, his first on a superspeedway venue and his first since he won at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in June 2024. The Oklahoma native also recorded the first victory of the 2025 campaign for the Toyota nameplate. The victory was the 215th overall for Joe Gibbs Racing as the organization achieved its first victory at Atlanta since September 2013 with Kyle Busch.

Photo by Patrick Sue-Chan for SpeedwayMedia.com.

“I’ll tell you what, that right there is what you dream of, to be able to restart on the first or second row at a green-white-checkered [shootout] at a speedway,” Bell said on the frontstretch on FOX. “You never know how those things are going to play out, but I’ll be the first to tell you [that] I love superspeedways. This style of racing has just always been a little bit of a struggle for me.

“Throughout the beginning of the day, we were just stuck way in the back. [Crew chief] Adam [Stevens] and these [No. 20] boys back here, they did an amazing job getting this [car] fixed up to where I could just hold my foot down. That’s what it’s all about. You got to be able to stay in the throttle. That last half of the race, we were at our best.”

Meanwhile and as Bell celebrated with his team, Hocevar was confronted by Ross Chastain and Ryan Blaney on pit road as the latter two expressed their displeasure over Hocevar’s aggressive driving and on-track contact. Amid the post-race discussions, Hocevar, the 2024 Cup Series Rookie-of-the-Year recipient, was left pleased in notching a career-best second-place result in his 47th Cup career start.

“There’s some stuff I got to learn and clean up a little bit, but I feel like we put ourselves in the perfect opportunity to try and win a race,” Hocevar said. “I never had that opportunity really before, especially on a superspeedway. Just big thanks to everybody at Spire Motorsports. They deserve all the praise. I just get to hold the wheel and run wide open and try to put myself in a decent spot. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the best spot, but it was just one spot short.”

Like Hocevar, Larson was also left pleased with his third-place finish at Atlanta. The result marked Larson’s career-best result on a superspeedway venue and his best result overall at Atlanta since he finished second in March 2021.

“I don’t know what I did wrong or right [during the overtime finish],” Larson said. “I thought maybe if [Bell] picked me up, he was just gonna push me and get clear of me into [Turn] 1 anyways. I think it kind of worked out OK, and [I] just didn’t get the caution to come out late enough till I got around back to the inside. Came up a little bit short, but proud of the effort today by everybody on our HendrickCars.com Chevy. [I] Finally finished Atlanta and finally got to run up front.”

Ryan Blaney rallied from his late spin to finish in fourth place while Ricky Stenhouse Jr. settled in fifth place. Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace and John Hunter Nemechek completed the top 10 in the final running order.

Notably, Joey Logano settled in 12th place and Todd Gilliland rallied from his tire issue near the conclusion of the second stage period to finish in 15th place while Michael McDowell rallied from being six laps down due to his power steering issue to claim a 13th-place finish. In addition, Riley Herbst was the highest-finishing rookie competitor in 17th place and Josh Berry ended up in 25th place after he was involved in the final lap accident while Austin Cindric fell back to 28th place behind William Byron after his late incident that sent the event into overtime.

There were 50 lead changes for 15 different leaders. The race featured 11 cautions for 61 laps. In addition, 24 of 39 starters finished on the lead lap.

Following the second event of the 2025 Cup Series season, Ryan Blaney leads the regular-season standings by 12 points over William Byron, 15 over Tyler Reddick, 19 over Austin Cindric, 23 over Bubba Wallace and 26 over Kyle Larson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and John Hunter Nemechek, respectively.

Results:

1. Christopher Bell, one lap led

2. Carson Hocevar

3. Kyle Larson, 12 laps led, Stage 2 winner

4. Ryan Blaney, one lap led

5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

6. Denny Hamlin

7. Kyle Busch, 13 laps led

8. Ross Chastain, 25 laps led

9. Bubba Wallace

10. John Hunter Nemechek

11. Zane Smith

12. Joey Logano, 83 laps led

13. Michael McDowell

14. AJ Allmendinger

15. Todd Gilliland, seven laps led

16. Austin Dillon

17. Riley Herbst

18. Ryan Preece

19. Tyler Reddick

20. Chase Elliott

21. Chase Briscoe, five laps led

22. BJ McLeod, one lap led

23. Shane van Gisbergen, two laps led

24. Justin Haley

25. Josh Berry – OUT, Accident, 56 laps led, Stage 1 winner

26. Alex Bowman, one lap down

27. William Byron, three laps down

28. Austin Cindric, nine laps down, 47 laps led

29. Ty Dillon, 24 laps down

30. Chris Buescher, 26 laps down

31. Erik Jones, 26 laps down

32. Ty Gibbs – OUT, Accident

33. Daniel Suarez – OUT, Accident

34. Noah Gragson – OUT, Accident

35. Cody Ware – OUT, Accident

36. Cole Custer – OUT, Accident

37. JJ Yeley – OUT, Accident

38. Corey LaJoie – OUT, Accident

39. Brad Keselowski – OUT, Accident

Next on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the fifth annual EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The event is scheduled to occur next Sunday, March 2, and air at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.