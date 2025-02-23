RCR NXS Race Recap: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Earn Pole Position and Stage Points at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Finish: 16th

Start: 1st

Points: 3rd

“We had a fast No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet tonight at Atlanta. Our car drove great, and handling wasn’t an issue. We were able to lead laps and gain stage points. On our last pit stop, we took four tires and many guys took two. We felt like our car was strong enough to move through the field and get back up there to the No. 21 car. It turned out to be very tough to pass and get runs deep in the field. Once we lost control of the race by taking four tires, we were unable to make that ground back up. It was still a decent points day. I’m happy for Austin (Hill) and the No. 21 team for getting the win and having both Richard Childress Racing cars locked into the playoffs this early in the season. We learned a lot today on how this race played out and we will come back stronger the second time around.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Secure Fifth Victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250

Finish: 1st

Start: 2nd

Points: 1st

“It’s just so much fun to strap into my Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet. To do what we did tonight is very special. Not only for our team, but more importantly for everyone at Bennett Family of Companies. To win the Bennett 250 is huge. To be honest, I left Daytona pretty mad last week. I was frustrated, not at the team, but just because we didn’t lose the race on our own terms. I hated it for the No. 21 guys and pumped everyone up coming into this weekend. Our entire group had a little extra oomph and pep in their step that we were going to win this one. I want to give a huge shoutout to everybody at Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines. Tonight was Chad Haney’s first career win as a crew chief. This is so cool for him. He’s been working his tail off this offseason. Him and I are going to work great together this season. We are going to soak this one up, enjoy it, and get ready for the next one.” -Austin Hill