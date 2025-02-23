XFINITY Series PR

RCR NXS Race Recap: Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Earn Pole Position and Stage Points at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Finish: 16th
Start: 1st
Points: 3rd

“We had a fast No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet tonight at Atlanta. Our car drove great, and handling wasn’t an issue. We were able to lead laps and gain stage points. On our last pit stop, we took four tires and many guys took two. We felt like our car was strong enough to move through the field and get back up there to the No. 21 car. It turned out to be very tough to pass and get runs deep in the field. Once we lost control of the race by taking four tires, we were unable to make that ground back up. It was still a decent points day. I’m happy for Austin (Hill) and the No. 21 team for getting the win and having both Richard Childress Racing cars locked into the playoffs this early in the season. We learned a lot today on how this race played out and we will come back stronger the second time around.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Secure Fifth Victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250

Finish: 1st
Start: 2nd
Points: 1st

“It’s just so much fun to strap into my Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet. To do what we did tonight is very special. Not only for our team, but more importantly for everyone at Bennett Family of Companies. To win the Bennett 250 is huge. To be honest, I left Daytona pretty mad last week. I was frustrated, not at the team, but just because we didn’t lose the race on our own terms. I hated it for the No. 21 guys and pumped everyone up coming into this weekend. Our entire group had a little extra oomph and pep in their step that we were going to win this one. I want to give a huge shoutout to everybody at Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines. Tonight was Chad Haney’s first career win as a crew chief. This is so cool for him. He’s been working his tail off this offseason. Him and I are going to work great together this season. We are going to soak this one up, enjoy it, and get ready for the next one.” -Austin Hill

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Austin Hill nabs third consecutive Xfinity victory at Atlanta
04:04
Video thumbnail
Kyle Busch edges Stewart Friesen for thrilling Truck victory at Atlanta
03:22
Video thumbnail
Hendrick Motorsports returns for 16 race Xfinity campaign in 2025
04:16
Video thumbnail
William Byron storms to second consecutive Daytona 500 victory
05:30

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

23XI Welcomes Corey Heim as Development Driver  

Official Release -
23XI Racing announced today that Corey Heim has signed a multi-year deal to join the team as 23XI’s first development driver.
Read more

Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250

Official Release -
Dye struggled with a tight-handling No. 10 SMA Healthcare Chevy, losing a handful of spots when the first caution came out early in the race.
Read more

HILL WINS THIRD STRAIGHT, FIFTH OVERALL AT ATLANTA IN BENNETT TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS 250

Official Release -
Austin Hill overcame a late race challenge from rivals Justin Allgaier and Aric Almirola to win the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 Saturday night at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Read more

Austin Hill nabs third consecutive Xfinity victory at Atlanta

Andrew Kim -
The 30-year-old Hill from Winston, Georgia, led a race-high 146 of 163 laps and fended off late challenges from Justin Allgaier and Aric Almirola during a three-lap shootout to win at Atlanta for the fifth time in six previous starts and notch his third consecutive spring victory at his home track.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category