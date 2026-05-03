RCR NCS Race Recap: Texas Motor Speedway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester AA White Flyer Team Push Forward for Top-20 Result at Texas Motor Speedway

Finish: 18th

Start: 38th

Points: 27th

“We had to battle through that one. Starting at the back of the field without practice made it a long one for our Bass Pro Shops/Winchester AA White Flyer team but we kept chipping away it. Our Chevrolet was tight from the start, and dirty air definitely didn’t help. We ran some of our fastest laps of the day towards the end of the race though, so we made it better from the start. Proud of this No. 3 team and everyone at RCR and ECR.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 zone Watermelon x Circle K Chevrolet Team Showcase Top-10 Speed Before Late Race Contact Derails Finish at Texas Motor Speedway

Finish: 20th

Start: 6th

Points: 26th

“Disappointing end to the day for the No. 8 zone Watermelon Chevrolet team, but we are making steps in the right direction. We ran in the top-10 for most of the race today at Texas Motor Speedway, and started the weekend with a solid sixth-place qualifying effort. Unfortunately, we ended up with right-front damage after contact battling for position on the final lap. It turned our top-10 day into a 20th-place result.” -Kyle Busch