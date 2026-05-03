Dollar Tree Named Entitlement Sponsor​​​​​​​ for New England’s Only NASCAR Cup Series Race

The Dollar Tree 301, the penultimate race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season, will take place at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) on Sunday, Aug. 23.

Dollar Tree’s partnership extends beyond NHMS, as the company has been named Official Value Retailer of Speedway Motorsports with display activation and promotional rights across 10 speedway properties and 15 NASCAR Cup Series race weekends.

One of North America’s largest and most-loved value retailers, Dollar Tree operates more than 9,200 stores and 18 distribution centers with more than 150,000 associates across the United States and Canada.

LOUDON, N.H. (May 3, 2026) – Speedway Motorsports and Dollar Tree officials announced today the value retailer has been named entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) and Official Value Retailer of Speedway Motorsports.

The Dollar Tree 301 will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23 at NHMS. As the only annual NCS race in New England, the Dollar Tree 301 at “The Magic Mile” will be broadcast worldwide on USA Network, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“NASCAR fans are some of the most passionate consumers in sports, and partnering with Speedway Motorsports provides a powerful opportunity to connect with them in a meaningful way,” said Mike Creedon, Chief Executive Officer, Dollar Tree. “We see this partnership and our race entitlement at New Hampshire Motor Speedway as an invitation for fans to experience the value, convenience and discovery that only Dollar Tree can offer. Just as the sport thrives on teamwork and dedication to deliver for its fans, our more than 150,000 associates across the country share that same drive to deliver excellence every day for our customers.”

In addition to adding their name to New England’s only NCS race, Dollar Tree has branded the “More Fun. More Value” pages across all track websites in the Speedway Motorsports family as well as a ticket offer that includes a $10 Dollar Tree gift card with a purchase of at least two tickets. Dollar Tree will activate in Speedway Motorsports Fan Zones with feature appearances from NCS drivers Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB.

“We’re thrilled to put Dollar Tree’s name on our NASCAR Cup Series race,” said New Hampshire Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager David McGrath. “Attending a NASCAR race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is the best value in pro sports, and our team strives to provide a top-notch experience with convenient options for race fans to make memories without breaking the bank. We can’t think of a better partner than Dollar Tree to join us in that mission. We look forward to welcoming veteran race fans to the Dollar Tree 301 as well as those discovering NASCAR for the first time – they’re sure to be race fans by the time that checkered flag waves.”

Through the partnership, Dollar Tree will activate through a series of NHMS assets, including VIP hospitality throughout race weekend for customers, vendors and associates, venue signage and branding, the opportunity to name the Grand Marshal and Honorary Starter for the race and exclusive promotional rights.

Dollar Tree has proven to be a true supporter of the sport, also serving as a partner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, which is owned by seven-time NCS champion, Hall of Famer and three-time NHMS winner Jimmie Johnson. As a primary partner, Dollar Tree anchors select race weekends with high-impact paint schemes on cars for both Jones and Nemechek, extending its brand from the track to fans nationwide.

“This partnership reflects the momentum we’re building with Dollar Tree,” said Johnson. “Dollar Tree stepping into an entitlement role at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with Speedway Motorsports speaks to their belief in the sport and the fans – they are committed. Dollar Tree has been an incredible partner to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB with their full sponsorship of the Nos. 42 and 43 – they want to be in our sport long term, and I’m honored to be in business with them.”

This summer’s Dollar Tree 301 will be the 55th NCS race at the flat 1.058-mile oval and one of three NASCAR races at “The Magic Mile” from Aug. 21-23. A critical stop on the schedule, the Dollar Tree 301 will be one of the final chances for drivers to earn enough points to secure a spot in The Chase. It will be preceded on Doubleheader Saturday by the Team EJP 175 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) race (1:30 p.m.) and the Mohegan Sun 100 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) race (4:30 p.m.).

Tickets:

For tickets and camping for New England’s only NCS weekend, featuring the Dollar Tree 301 NCS race, Team EJP 175 NCTS race, Mohegan Sun 100 NWMT race and SIG SAUER Academy Dirt Duels, fans should visit NHMS.com or call 833-4LOUDON. Tickets for kids 12 and under are just $10 on Sunday, free on Doubleheader Saturday and start at $10 on Friday.

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About Dollar Tree, Inc.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), headquartered in Chesapeake, Va., is one of North America’s largest and most-loved value retailers, known for delivering great value, convenience and a “thrill-of-the-hunt” discovery shopping experience. With a team of approximately 150,000 associates, Dollar Tree operates more than 9,200 stores and 18 distribution centers across 48 contiguous states and seven Canadian provinces under the brands Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada. The company is committed to being a responsible steward of its business – supporting its people, serving its communities and creating lasting value. Additional information about Dollar Tree can be found at www.DollarTree.com.