Commercial Power Brand Vanguard Joins as the Primary Sponsor in the Toyota Gazoo Racing North America GR Cup Series for #55 Spike Kohlbecker

Leading innovator of power equipment solutions, Vanguard Commercial Power, partners with Spike Kohlbecker

Milwaukee, WI, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Briggs & Stratton’s Vanguard brand, a leading provider of commercial power solutions, today announces its primary sponsorship of Spike Kohlbecker, a rising star in motorsports from St. Louis, Missouri. Kohlbecker will also serve as a Vanguard Brand Ambassador at select Vanguard brand events throughout North America in 2025.

“This is a significant milestone for Spike and Vanguard,” expressed Farran Davis, team development manager for RVA Graphics Motorsports. “The partnership between a global leader like Vanguard and a talented professional driver like Spike, it’s a perfect match. Vanguard recognizes Spike’s immense potential, and we look forward to welcoming Vanguard to the team.”

“I look forward to representing the Vanguard brand on the racetrack and in the paddock,” added Kohlbecker. “Vanguard engines are well-known for their robust design, performance, and longevity even in demanding environments—qualities that are just as crucial for commercial engines as they are for a professional race car driver!”

“We’ve been following Spike’s motorsport journey since he started in karts, often racing one of our Briggs Racing engines,” said Dan Roche, marketing director for Briggs & Stratton. “His exceptional work ethic, both at the track and in school, aligns perfectly with our employees, OEM partners, dealers, and commercial customers. We proudly support a team and driver who understand that preparation equals results.”

Look for the distinctive and powerful Vanguard engines’ yellow and black livery on Kohlbecker’s #55 Toyota GRCup North America car for the 2025 season:

March 28-30 Sonoma Raceway
April 25-27 Circuit of the Americas
May 16-18 Sebring International Raceway
July 18-20 Virginia International Raceway
Aug. 15-17 Road America
Sept. 5-7 Barber Motorsports Park
Oct. 17-19 Indianapolis Motor Speedway

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion battery, standby generator, energy storage system, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents.

About Spike Kohlbecker

Spike Kohlbecker is a 22-year-old professional racecar driver from St. Louis, Missouri, currently studying at Boise State University’s College of Business and Economics. After just 28 sports car starts in his professional career, Spike was awarded Vice-Champion of the 2024 Toyota GR Cup North American Championship and is now focused on his third season in sportscar racing. For sponsorship opportunities and more information about Spike Kohlbecker, visit SpikeKohlbeckerRacing.com.

About RVA Graphics Motorsports by Speed Syndicate

RVA Graphics Motorsports by Speed Syndicate competes in IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and Toyota GR Cup North America. The team got its start in 2007 with an endurance racing program, which led to two championships. More recently, the team made the move to professional sports car racing in 2023, fielding multiple cars in Toyota GR Cup North America. Additionally, the team fosters young drivers, assisting with on and off-track development to further their careers. Fans and drivers interested in securing a driving opportunity with the team can learn more by visiting rvagraphicsmotorsports.com or contacting Team Development Manager Farran Davis at farran@rvagfx.com.

