RFK Racing Announces Strategic Corporate Restructuring

Veteran Sports Marketing Pro Dawn Turner Named SVP of Brand Strategy, Marketing and Communications

Concord, NC (February 27, 2025) – Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing (RFK) today announced a strategic corporate restructuring designed to fuel long-term growth. Effective mid-March, RFK will implement key organizational changes within Marketing, Communications and Partner Services.

As part of the restructuring, RFK is adding seasoned integrated marketing and communications executive Dawn Turner as Senior Vice President of Brand Strategy, Marketing and Communications. Turner brings a wealth of experience from Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE), the parent company of the Carolina Panthers (NFL), Charlotte Football Club (MLS), and Bank of America Stadium. Her career also includes stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder (NBA), American Airlines, Dallas Mavericks (NBA), and the Pro Bowlers Association (PBA), equipping her with a deep understanding of brand-building, fan and partner engagement across major sports and industries.

“We’re excited to have Dawn on our team,” said RFK President, Steve Newmark. “Her proven track record of enhancing brand identity, fan engagement, and integrated marketing across major sports teams and entertainment properties will be invaluable in strengthening RFK. We’re thrilled to be able to bring in someone with Dawn’s talent, character and experience to help us continue to evolve our sports marketing platform.”

Kevin Woods, with over 20 years of combined experience at the company, will transition from his current position leading the RFK marketing department and will continue to work with RFK as a consultant going forward. In this role, he will continue to support the team’s overall marketing efforts, with a focus on the social/digital and PR/communications areas. From 2001 to 2006, Woods served as the team’s senior account manager, coordinating and executing all facets of communications and marketing strategies for the No. 6 race team and Hall of Famers Mark Martin and Jack Roush. After two years with other organizations, Woods returned to RFK in 2009, where he led the award-winning marketing and communications team to achieve new heights.

“Kevin has been an integral part of RFK for over two decades, shaping our marketing and communications efforts through some of the most pivotal moments in our history,” said Newmark. “His leadership, creativity and deep understanding of the team will continue to be a valuable asset as he transitions to a consulting role. We’re grateful for Kevin’s passion and dedication, and his contributions in helping RFK grow to where it is today.”

Bolstering the goal of servicing its partners and strengthening the overall marketing team, two internal promotions have also been announced. Amanda Palmer has been elevated to Vice President of Marketing Operations and Josh Neely to Vice President of Partner Services.

Palmer joined RFK in 2014 and has handled widespread responsibilities within the team’s retail, licensing and hospitality operations. As Senior Director of Marketing Operations since 2021, she has led all aspects of daily operations of RFK’s hospitality planning and execution, while also supporting partner activation initiatives.

Neely joined RFK in 2020, serving as Senior Director of Partnership Services. He has overseen the design, implementation and execution of sponsor activation programs to ensure that all sponsor objectives are met. Neely is a seasoned veteran in NASCAR who has helped lead and manage integrated marketing strategies in the motorsports industry since 2007.

“Amanda and Josh have been vital to RFK Racing’s success, each playing a key role in elevating our marketing operations and partner relationships,” added Newmark. “These well-deserved promotions reflect their exceptional work and commitment to our growth, and I’m confident they will continue to help drive RFK forward in their new roles.”

Looking ahead, RFK remains focused on servicing its partners, strengthening the organization and winning races.

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 38th season in 2025, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.