RCR Race Preview: Circuit of The Americas

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Circuit of The Americas… Richard Childress Racing has eight NASCAR Cup Series starts at Circuit of The Americas, earning two top-five and five top-10 finishes. Kyle Busch holds the organization’s best result of second (2023). Additionally, RCR has one pole position at the Austin, Texas road course, with Tyler Reddick earning the honor during the track’s inaugural Cup Series race in 2021. This weekend’s event will be the first time NASCAR will utilize the “National Course” layout, which features a 2.3-mile course length and 20 turns.

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Circuit of The Americas… Richard Childress Racing has seven starts in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition at Circuit of The Americas, owning a pair of second-place finishes by Austin Hill (2022, 2024). The Welcome, North Carolina-based team has also collected three additional top-10 results.

Did You Know? 2025 marks the second consecutive season that Richard Childress Racing has won the first two races of the Xfinity Series season. RCR is the first organization to win the opening pair with two different drivers.

Chasing 100… Richard Childress Racing’s Xfinity Series program currently sits at 99 wins and will become only the third team in series history to reach the 100 win milestone with their next victory.

Catch Saturday’s Action… The Focused Health 250 at Circuit of The Americas will be televised live on Saturday, March 1 at 2:30 p.m. ET on The CW. The live radio broadcast can be heard on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Friday afternoon’s practice and qualifying sessions will be shown for free on The CW App.

Follow Sunday’s Action… The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas will be televised on Sunday, March 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX. The live radio broadcast can be heard on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Saturday morning’s practice and qualifying sessions will air live on Prime Video.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet at Circuit of The Americas… Austin Dillon has made four NASCAR Cup Series starts at Circuit of The Americas, posting a best finish of 10th in 2022. Last season at the Austin, Texas road course, the North Carolina native showed speed, gained stage points, and had a strong race before a late-race incident.

BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Teams Up with Dillon… Dillon and the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team will be supported by BREZTRI AEROSPHERE®, an AstraZeneca product, at Circuit of The Americas. This partnership is about more than just racing. You can learn more about Dillon and his family’s personal connection to the brand at Breztri.com. AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and Biopharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide.

Winchester Safes, Based in Texas… With a long-standing commitment to protecting legacies, Winchester Safes is honored to stand alongside Winchester Ammunition in supporting timeless racing tradition and its fan base. Winchester Safes, the most trusted name in safe innovation and reliability, operates with a remarkable unit capacity of over 1 million safes per year and is strategically located in Texas to offer a significant cost advantage to any shipping point across the United States.

Meet Dillon… Before the green flag on Sunday, March 2, fans will have the opportunity to meet Dillon in the Fan Zone at Circuit of The Americas. At 11:00 a.m. CT, the veteran racer is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on the Circuit of The Americas?

“COTA is an exciting and technically challenging track to race on. This year with the track configuration changing a little bit, it’s going to create excitement. I feel like the keys to the race will be having good pit stops and keeping our No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet clean. We’ll have to get through the chaos that Turn 1 has caused in the past.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet at Circuit of The Americas… Sunday’s 95-lap race at Circuit of The Americas will mark Kyle Busch’s fifth career NASCAR Cup Series start at the Austin, Texas road course. Busch has one top-five and three top-10s in his previous starts in the premier series. Additionally, the veteran racer has led 12 laps, posted an average starting position of 11 and an average finishing position of 12.3, and completed 100 percent (266 of 266) of the laps competed.

Road Course Prowess… Busch has 58 career road course starts at NASCAR’s highest level and has racked up four wins (two at Sonoma Raceway and two at Watkins Glen International), 20 top-five and 31 top-10 finishes. The Las Vegas, Nevada native has additionally earned two poles and has led a total of 430 laps.

Previous Winner… In his lone NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Circuit of The Americas, Busch started from the pole and led 35 of 46 laps, en route to securing the victory.

Introducing KB 108… Earlier this week, Rebel Bourbon announced the limited-edition release of Kyle Busch 108 Single Barrel Bourbon. Every barrel was selected by the two-time Cup Series Champion and bottled at 108 proof (54% ABV) in honor of Rebel’s partnership with RCR. Every bottle’s front label includes prominent placement of the unique barrel number selected by Busch, plus the bourbon’s proof and “aged since” date details. The distinctive label also includes Busch’s signature, number, and the RCR logo.

About Luxco… Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP’s Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Penelope Bourbon, Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, Green Hat Gin and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco.com.

Meet the Driver… On Sunday, March 2 at 11:30 a.m. CT, Busch is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler, located in the Fan Zone at Circuit of the Americas. Immediately following at 12:05 p.m. local time, the Las Vegas native will make an appearance at the Rebel Bourbon display in the Fan Zone.

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

You’re going to Circuit of The Americas with a reduced track length. What do you think the changes will do to the racing action?

“I don’t know, I think you will lose a couple passing zones. You lose Turn 11, all the way up at the top. You lose coming down into Turn 12 after the long straightaway. I don’t think going into Turn 6 is going to be a passing zone. It’s really tight. I mean, sure – guys are going to try and throw it in and pass there, but it’s a 90 degree corner. It’s going to be slower and sharper than the frontstretch at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, when you come down into the turn on the front straightaway. As you come back onto the back straightaway, the corner is kind of a flowy corner, so I don’t think you’ll get much two-wide racing through there. Trying to setup something on that little short shoot before Turn 12 is going to be tricky to say the least, because you want to be on the inside for that corner but the next two corners you’re going to want to be on the outside. So I don’t know, I feel like we lost two and didn’t gain any. We’ll see how that transpires and what it looks like. But being a shorter course and not having that long straightaway in Turn 12, you’re going to get less separation from all those other cars around you. It’s going to be more Martinsville-esque with cars staying closer together and probably a little bit more pushing and shoving. I’m sure that’s what the fans will certainly enjoy.”

You have three top-10s at Circuit of The Americas, including a runner-up finish two years ago. But the good storyline could be the celebration in Victory Lane because you have Rebel Bourbon on your Chevrolet this weekend.

“Oh absolutely. You guys haven’t seen that car on track yet, but it’s pretty awesome. They incorporated the ‘Rowdy black’ into it, and also the bourbon barrel. It looks similar to the helmet I have. I’m really impressed with the team at Rebel Bourbon. All of our partners do a great job with their promotions and the things they do behind the scenes. We’ve been really excited to have as many partners as we do have at RCR and having all of our races sold really means a lot. Appreciate Rebel coming back and actually picking up another race this year – along with zone, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Lucas Oil. All of the partners that make our season as strong as we can be. Definitely want to get the Rebel Bourbon team a win.”

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet at Circuit of The Americas… Jesse Love has one career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Circuit of The Americas, coming behind the wheel of the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet last season. In 2024, the 20-year-old started from the 14th position, showed speed throughout the entire race, and finished in sixth-place. Love also competed in three endurance racing events at the Austin, Texas circuit in 2023.

Did You Know? With his pole position last week at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Love is now the fifth driver in series history to win three poles in his first three starts at a track. The last driver to accomplish this feat was Austin Dillon at Kentucky Speedway – with crew chief Danny Stockman calling the shots.

About Whelen Engineering… Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

Meet Love… On Saturday, March 1 at 10:25 a.m. CT, Love and his teammate Austin Hill will sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Fan Zone at Circuit of The Americas. Swing by to get new No. 2 gear and meet the young gun.

JESSE LOVE QUOTE:

What are your thoughts returning to Circuit of The Americas?

“I enjoy road course racing, and I think I’m pretty good at it. I enjoy racing at COTA and it’s probably my best road course, but the new configuration is going to be a learning process for every driver in the field. I have a decent amount of laps there compared to other road courses we’ll go to this season though. With those laps under my belt, I know the intricacies of the place, so I know what needs to be done behind the wheel instead of guessing. Leading into this weekend, I’ve watched a lot of film and worked with Josh Wise and Scott Speed. I feel like it’s an easy way to set yourself apart when you know more than the guy next to you. It matters more on a road course compared to an oval.”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Global Industrial Chevrolet at Circuit of The Americas… Austin Hill has three career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Circuit of The Americas, posting a best finish of second twice (2022, 2024). Last season, Hill started from the 11th position and was in contention for the race win before late-race contact with another competitor resulted in a second-place effort. The Winston, Georgia native also has one NASCAR Truck Series start at the Austin, Texas facility, earning a ninth-place finish in 2021.

Did You Know? Both of Hill’s runner-up finishes on road courses came in his three Xfinity Series starts at Circuit of The Americas. The 30-year-old is the only driver in Saturday’s field that finished inside the top-five last season.

1, 2, 3, 4, 5… Hill now has five Xfinity Series victories at his hometrack of Atlanta Motor Speedway, as the racer captured his fifth win in the last six races at the Hampton, Georgia facility. The series veteran qualified in the second position, led a total of 146 of 163 laps (the most he’s ever led in a single race), and spent 155 laps inside the top-two and all laps inside the top-four.

Record Books… With his victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hill is the all-time series leader of laps led on drafting tracks (734) and tied for the all-time series lead with eight drafting track wins (tied with NASCAR Hall of Famers Dale Earnhardt and Tony Stewart).

About Global Industrial… For over 75 years Global Industrial has been the source for industrial equipment and supplies for businesses of all sizes and the public sector. They have been – and continue to be – a leader, and an authority, for supplying industrial-strength equipment that delivers uncompromising quality at an exceptional value with experts who understand the unique needs of our customers.

Meet Hill… On Saturday, March 1 at 10:25 a.m. CT, Hill and his teammate Jesse Love will sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Fan Zone at Circuit of The Americas. Stop by to pick up new No. 21 gear before the green flag waves.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTES:

The course length and layout has changed for this year’s race at Circuit of The Americas. Have you done any simulation and what do you expect from the racing action on Saturday?

“I’ve done a little simulation. The track scan actually just got done not too long ago. I know this track change was something NASCAR asked the drivers about, and they received a lot of feedback in response. I’m not sure where I stand on it just yet, but at the end of the day, this is the hand that we were dealt, and we are going to do our best to figure it out as fast as possible. I think we should have a shot at the race win once again, but the course update is going to change the dynamic for sure. In the past, I thought our car performed very well past Turn 6, through Turn 7, and all the way to Turn 11. Now all of those corners are gone, so we will have to wait and see. We don’t have a ton of practice, so whoever can adapt and learn on the fly is going to succeed. After Friday’s practice and qualifying, we will be studying SMT data and learning all we can before the race on Saturday.”

How would you assess Richard Childress Racing’s Xfinity Series road course program?

“We, as a company, have gotten better at road courses each and every year. In my eyes, we are normally a top-five competitor. I think there are areas that we can still work on with the race car to get it exactly where I want it, but I also think there are things that I can do better as a driver going into these weekends. There are still areas that I need to perfect and work on. With that being said, I do feel that I’ve gotten better behind the wheel each and every year as well. Our No. 21 team has been really close the last several years to winning a road course event, especially at COTA. Last year, we took the white flag with the lead, went down throughout the backside of the racetrack, and ended up getting together with SVG. We at least had a shot at winning the race. I’ve also finished second at COTA to AJ (Allmendinger). One of the things on my list to get done this season is to check the box of winning at a road course in the Xfinity Series. I was able to get it done in the Truck Series, but the Xfinity Series one has alluded me so far.”