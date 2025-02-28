AMARILLO DRAGWAY JOINS NHRA MEMBER TRACK NETWORK IN SOUTH CENTRAL DIVISION

AMARILLO, Texas (Feb. 28, 2025) – NHRA officials are pleased to announce Amarillo Dragway has joined the NHRA Member Track Network as part of the NHRA’s South Central Division (Division 4).

Boasting a rich history in the drag racing community, Amarillo Dragway’s decision to become an NHRA Member Track reinforces its commitment to providing a safe, competitive and exciting environment for racers of all levels.

The addition of Amarillo Dragway also marks the ninth track to join the NHRA Member Track Network since the end of last season, adding to the more than 100 NHRA member tracks.

“We’re thrilled to join the NHRA South Central Division and become part of the NHRA family,” Amarillo Dragway Track Manager Jeff Fiedler said. “This partnership will allow us to provide our racers with even more opportunities to compete and grow in the sport of drag racing. We’re looking forward to a successful season and the benefits that this collaboration will bring to our racers and fans.”

Amarillo Dragway will be eligible to offer racers in the area a variety of NHRA-sanctioned racing opportunities in the future, including the NHRA Summit Racing Series, the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, NHRA Street Legal, NHRA Jr. Street and more. Additionally, the track will have the chance to host NHRA specialty events like the NHRA Summit King of the Track and more.

As part of the NHRA Member Track Network, Amarillo Dragway will also have access to NHRA’s extensive support programs, insurance benefits and national marketing platforms. With this new partnership, the facility will play a key role in promoting grassroots NHRA drag racing and fostering a strong community of racers and fans in the area.

“We are excited to welcome Amarillo Dragway back to the NHRA South Central family,” NHRA South Central Division Director Jonathan Johnson said. “Amarillo Dragway was the host of the NHRA World Finals from 1974-1977. They are a great addition to our current track network. We look forward to working with their team to continue fostering the growth of drag racing in the area.”

For more information on upcoming events and programs at Amarillo Dragway, visit https://www.facebook.com/AmarilloDragway/ or www.nhradiv4.com. For more information on NHRA, including the 2025 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.