Hauger Sends Message in Dominant Opening Practice at St. Pete

By Official Release
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Friday, Feb. 28, 2025) – Dennis Hauger proved Friday afternoon why he’s one of the more heralded rookies in recent INDY NXT by Firestone history.

Hauger, from Norway, led the first practice for the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, turning a top lap of 1 minute, 5.2225 seconds in the No. 28 Rental Group car fielded by Andretti Global. Hauger’s best lap was more than a half-second quicker than his closest pursuer, veteran Caio Collet at 1:05.7885 in the No. 76 HMD Motorsports car.

“I got a good lap in the last run, but overall, there’s still some things to work on,” Hauger said. “It’s my first time out here in St. Pete, so I’m still getting up to speed and figuring everything out on this track.

“I think Andretti did a good job as a team and started the season in the right way. I just need to keep working with what I know now and focus on having a good day tomorrow.”

Live coverage of the 45-lap race on the 14-turn, 1.8-mile temporary street circuit starts at 10 a.m. ET Sunday on FS1, the FOX Sports app and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

Hauger joins the INDYCAR development series this season after winning the FIA Formula 3 Championship in 2021 and earning five wins and 13 podium finishes in FIA Formula 2 – the last official ladder step before Formula One – in the last three seasons. He also served as a Red Bull Junior Driver for six years and was named a Red Bull Reserve Driver for the 2022 and 2023 Formula One season.

Myles Rowe was third at 1:05.9760 in the No. 99 Abel Motorsports with Force Indy car. Teammate and fellow series veteran Jordan Missig turned heads by ending up fourth at 1:05.9886 in the No. 48 Abel Motorsports car. Missig’s best finish in five starts last season was ninth at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Veteran Salvador de Alba rounded out the top five at 1:05.9962 in the No. 27 Grupo Indi car fielded by Andretti Global, which matched Abel Motorsports with two drivers in the top five.

While Hauger built a gap out front, the rest of the 21-driver field was tight. Less than a second separated second-place Collet – the top returning driver in the series this season – and 13th-place Liam Sceats in the No. 30 HMD Motorsports car.

The red flag flew three times during the session, all for contact in separate incidents by rookie drivers.

Sophia Floersch did a quarter-spin in Turn 4 and backed into the tire barrier in her No. 24 HMD Motorsports car 29 minutes into the session. Floersch was unhurt, but the rear of the car suffered moderate damage.

Hailie Deegan then brushed the tire barrier in Turn 4 with the No. 38 HMD Motorsports car 35 minutes into the session. She drove to the pits after the incident and was unhurt.

Tommy Smith clipped the barrier in Turn 10 in his No. 16 HMD Motorsports car with two minutes remaining in the session, ending the session. Smith was unhurt, but the front of his machine suffered moderate damage.

Up next is another practice at 9 a.m. ET Saturday, followed by qualifying at 1:30 p.m. ET. FS2 and the INDYCAR Radio Network will provide live coverage of both sessions.

