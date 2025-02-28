Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup Docuseries Premieres March 25 on Prime Video

First to the Finish follows the journey of drivers Heather Hadley and Sally Mott and team owner Shea Holbrook through the exhilarating 2024 Mazda MX-5 Cup Championship Season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Feb. 28, 2025) — The Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin will be the focus of a new docuseries on Prime Video debuting March 25. The premiere date and first trailer were revealed during a private screening Thursday evening in St. Petersburg, Florida, where the series is holding Rounds Three and Four alongside the IndyCar season opener. Titled ‘First to the Finish,’ the series premieres exclusively on Prime Video in North America.

First to the Finish follows the trials and tribulations of drivers Heather Hadley and Sally Mott as they navigate the 2024 Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup season and the non-stop schedule of BSI Racing team owner Shea Holbrook.

With experience creating sports-focused documentaries like Welcome to Wrexham and Cheer, Boardwalk Pictures, the show’s producers, have a keen eye for the struggles and sacrifices athletes make to be the best.

“The Mazda MX-5 Cup gave us a rich backdrop for storytelling,” said Sarina Roma, EVP of Originals at Boardwalk Pictures and executive producer. “We had incredible access to passionate characters competing in a high risk, high reward environment who put their actual lives on the line in pursuit of the checkered flag.”

First to the Finish will feature a behind the scenes look at the stories of Heather, Sally and Shea within Mazda MX-5 Cup. The series will cover the key players’ preparation for each race, the incomparable thrills of racing, as well as in-depth interviews with drivers, pit crews, coaches, owners and family members.

“The Mazda MX-5 Cup Championship is widely regarded as some of the best automotive racing on the planet and predominantly features younger drivers looking to prove themselves.” said Mazda North American Operations, Chief Marketing Officer and executive producer, Brad Audet. “Mazda believes in the power of human potential and supports those who choose to pursue what makes them happy rather than just simply move through life. This series demonstrates the potential these young drivers have and what it looks like when it’s transformed into action.”

The series is executive produced by Andrew Fried, Caitlin McGinty, Dane Lillegard, and Sarina Roma from Boardwalk Pictures, Brad Audet from Mazda North American Operations, and Chet Fenster from GroupM Motion Entertainment. First to the Finish is directed by award-winning director Annetta Marion.