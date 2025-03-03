Berry Finishes 26th at COTA

After an up-and-down day in the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Josh Berry and the No. 21 Freightliner team ended the day with a 26th-place finish.

Berry started the race from 35th place and ended the first 20-lap Stage in 30th place. He was 34th after the second Stage, a 25-lap run, but saw his fortunes improve significantly in the third and final 50-lap segment of the race.

Berry moved into the top 20 for the first time during a caution period at Lap 51. He was scored as high as 16th before dropping outside the top 20 at Lap 54 of 95. After dropping outside the top 25 he worked his way forward and was in 14th place with 25 laps remaining.

Berry made his final pit stop with 22 laps remaining and rejoined the race in 32nd place. He again moved forward and was running 15th on a restart with 15 laps to go. Berry’s fortunes took another turn when he was forced to slow for an incident involving Ty Gibbs that dropped him to 31st place. But Berry put the No. 21 Freightliner Mustang Dark Horse back to work and gained four spot in the final five laps to finish 26th.

Berry and the No. 21 team now turn their attention to next week’s Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 100 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.