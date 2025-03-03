Buescher Shows the Way for RFK in Texas

Buescher 7th, Keselowski 15th, and Preece 33rd at COTA

Concord, NC (March 2, 2025) – Chris Buescher shines during a day defined by determination for Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing. Chris Buescher’s top-10 finish, Ryan Preece’s stage win, and Brad Keselowski’s incredible triumph over adversity highlighted the day for the three-car team at the Circuit of the Americas road course.

6 Brad Keselowski – RECAP

It was a gutsy effort by Brad Keselowski on Sunday as he fought through the effects of extreme heat inside his Castrol Ford Mustang, posting an impressive 15th-place finish. Early in the 228-mile race, Keselowski’s cool suit – something he depends on to remain comfortable in the car – failed. Despite outdoor ambient temperatures near 80 degrees, and temperatures considerably higher inside the car, Keselowski endured the heat for more than three hours.

Starting the race, Keselowski was able to fire off quickly. He capitalized on the opening laps, masterfully navigating traffic and picking up several positions. Only a few laps later, though, the cool suit stopped working. Although temperatures rose, Keselowski remained cool-headed and focused. By the end of stage one, the 2012 Champion had jumped from 26th to 19th, building confidence with much racing remaining.

As the laps wore on, so did the fatigue. Still, Keselowski was determined to finish, and by the end of stage two, he was in 24th place. That determination did not wane in stage three, as Keselowski continued to wheel the car aggressively, managing to complete every lap of the race.

Following the race, Keselowski was taken to the infield care center, where he received IV fluids and was released.

17 Chris Buescher – RECAP

Chris Buescher returned to his home state on Sunday and gave the Texas fans something to cheer about. The Prosper, TX, native was the highest Ford driver in the field, finishing 7th.

It was a hard-earned top-10 for Buescher, who drove the Fastenal Ford from the 24th starting position to make it happen. Soon after the green flag dropped, he found himself in a battle for position, but after finding momentum, he got as high as 17th in stage one.

After pit stops shuffled the order for stage two, Buescher restarted 14th. On this restart, he made quick work of the cars in front of him and quickly threatened to crack the top-10. Using strategy, the #17 team short-pitted near the end of stage two, falling to 18th but setting up a solid run to the finish.

As several competitors pitted between stages, the #17 team’s efforts paid dividends. Buescher restarted 10th. During the final stage, that track position was key, as he was able to drive closer to the front for the 7th-place finish. It was Buescher’s second top-10 finish in three races this year.

“The #17 team battled really hard to get our Fastenal Ford Mustang Dark Horse up to P7 here. We are happy with that. It was a really hard day. A lot of ups and downs,” said Buescher. “We stayed out of the melee for the most part, and I am proud of everyone on this Fastenal team.”

60 Ryan Preece – RECAP

A promising day turned frustrating on Sunday as a mechanical problem relegated Ryan Preece to a 33rd-place finish. A result that hardly reflected the day’s performance, which also included three laps led and a stage win.

Showing strength early on, Preece slung the BuildSubmarines.com car around the race track with ease. He smoothly made passes on the 2.4-mile track, moving from the 28th starting spot into the top-20 when Stage One concluded.

Throughout stage two, Preece worked closely in tandem with teammate Chris Buescher. As Buescher sliced his way toward the front, Preece followed closely in his tire tracks. That tactic brought Preece closer to the leaders. As the laps wound down, many cars pitted; instead, the #60 team used strategy and stayed out until the stage finish. That strategy put the #60 car in front for three laps, winning the stage and collecting one playoff point.

Following the stage, Preece pitted, gave up the track position, and restarted 24th. With fresh tires, though, he began making his way back to the front. He was once again running inside the top 15 when the fuel pump broke, leaving Preece with a 33rd-place finish.

“We lost fuel pressure, and it looked like we still could’ve battled back to 15th or so, but I had to pit because I thought we were out of fuel. So, not the finish we wanted, but we had a really, really good car,” said Preece.

