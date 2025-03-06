ARCA Menards Series / ARCA Menards Series West at Phoenix Raceway: General Tire 150 Pre-race Notes

General Tire 150 Pre-race Notes

The ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series West will both compete in Friday’s General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway. The race will pay full points for both series, and the winner will be credited with a victory in both series.

The General Tire 150 will be the sixth ARCA Menards Series race at Phoenix Raceway; previous winners include Chandler Smith (2020), Ty Gibbs (2021), Taylor Gray (2022), Tyler Reif (2023), and William Sawalich (2024).

The General Tire 150 will be the 54th ARCA Menards Series West race at Phoenix Raceway dating to the first in 1977. Nine of the races were in combination with the NASCAR Cup Series, from 1988 through 1996.

Brenden Queen (No. 28 BestRepair.net Chevrolet) leads the ARCA Menards Series into the General Tire 150 off his victory in the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway. Queen will be making his first appearance at Phoenix Raceway.

Brent Crews (No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota) will make his first start at Phoenix Raceway, driving for the team that won the race with driver William Sawalich in 2024. Joe Gibbs Racing has won five ARCA Menards Series platform races at Phoenix Raceway, including two combination ARCA Menards Series / ARCA Menards Series West races, since 2021.

Trevor Huddleston (No. 50 High Point Racing / Racecar Factory Ford) leads the ARCA Menards Series West standings headed into the series’ second race of 2025; Huddleston won the West opener at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway in January, his sixth career series victory.

Isabella Robusto (No. 55 Mobil 1 Toyota) returns to the site of her ARCA Menards Series platform debut in 2024; Robusto finished sixth in her first appearance at Phoenix Raceway in March 2024.

Former race winner Tyler Reif (No. 23 Sigma Performance Services / Vegas Fastener Manufacturing Chevrolet) returns to the site of his first career ARCA Menards Series win driving for SPS Racing and team owner Joe Farre’. Reif earned the ARCA Menards Series West owner’s championship for team owners Todd and Kelly Souza’s Central Coast Racing team in 2024.

Patrick Staropoli (No. 25 Syfovre Toyota), now a retinal surgeon in addition to being a professional racecar driver, will make his return to the ARCA Menards Series platform for the first time in nearly ten years with Venturini Motorsports. Staropoli has one career ARCA Menards Series West victory, at Irwindale Speedway, in 2014.

Thad Moffitt (No. 46 Pristine Auction Toyota) heads into the General Tire 150 looking to rebound after being swept into an early-race crash not of his doing at Daytona. Moffitt set his career-best ARCA Menards Series finish, third, at Phoenix Raceway in 2021.

The ARCA Menards Series track qualifying record at Phoenix Raceway was set by Sammy Smith in 2022 at 26.912 seconds/133.769 miles per hour.

The ARCA Menards Series track race record was set in 2022 by Taylor Gray at 86.409 miles per hour/1 hour, 46 minutes, 46 seconds.

The record for the most caution flags is 13 for a record 78 laps set in 2023.

The record for the fewest caution flags is 6 for 37 laps set in a rain-shortened race in 2024.

The ARCA Menards Series West track qualifying record at Phoenix Raceway was set in November 2022 at 26.570 seconds/135.491 miles per hour.

The General Tire 150 will be broadcast live on FS1 on Friday, March 7 at 8 pm ET/6 pm MT. The race will also be broadcast live on select affiliates of the MRN Radio network, on MRN.com, and on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Live timing and scoring data from all on-track activity is available at ARCARacing.com. Follow @ARCARacing on X (formerly Twitter) for up-to-the-minute updates and information.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!



Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more.

Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.