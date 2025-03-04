Spire Motorsports General Tire 150 Race Advance

Spire Motorsports will field an ARCA Menards Series entry for the second time in 2025 when Corey Day will drive the No. 77 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet SS in Friday’s General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway.

The General Tire 150 will be televised live on FS1 Friday, March 7 beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). The second of 20 events on the 2025 ARCA Menards Series calendar will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Corey Day – Driver, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet SS

Corey Day will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet SS in Friday’s ARCA Menards Series’ General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway.

Saturday’s 150-lap event will mark Day’s fifth ARCA Menards Series start. He competed in three events in 2024 for Pinnacle Racing Group and the 2025 season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway with Spire Motorsports. He will return to the seat of the No. 77 Chevrolet later this season at Sonoma Raceway (July 11) and again at Kansas Speedway (Sept. 26).

HendrickCars.com is the online home for everything Hendrick Automotive Group. Visitors can shop more than 30,000 new or pre-owned vehicles, locate centers for service and collision repair, receive a value to sell or trade their car, chat online with customer service, discover career opportunities, learn more about vehicle protection programs, and explore how the company gives back to the community.

Last time out at Daytona, Day started 21st, and despite receiving damage in an early incident, maneuvered through the draft to reach the top five. On Lap 45, the No. 77 Chevrolet sustained significant damage in a multi-car incident, ending the team’s afternoon 35 laps shy of the checkered flag.

In the Clovis, Calif., native’s four prior ARCA starts, he’s totaled one top five and two top 10s, including a career-best fourth-place finish at Kansas Speedway.

In his ARCA Menards Series debut at Salem (Ind.) Speedway last July, the then 18-year-old Day spent a majority of the event in the top five and was racing for second until an on-track incident forced him to retire from the event with 68 laps remaining. The race marked the second asphalt race of his young career.

The young phenom competed in four CRAFTSMAN Truck Series events in 2024 for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing. He scored a career-best 16th-place finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway last October.

Day will return to CRAFTSMAN Truck Series competition next week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway where he will be paired with veteran crew chief Brian Pattie and Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 team. His eight-race CRAFTSMAN Truck Series slate will also include stops at Homestead-Miami Speedway (March 21), Martinsville (Va.) Speedway (March 28), Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway (April 11), Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway (April 18), Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway (May 30), Indianapolis Raceway Park (July 25) and Darlington (S.C.) Raceway (Aug. 30).

The west coast open-wheel standout has made four sprint car appearances at Arizona Speedway, located in nearby Queen Creek. He earned a weekend-best eighth-place finish in the 2021 Wild Wing Shootout in 410 sprint car competition. Day returned to the 0.333-mile oval later that fall to snag a fifth-place finish in ASCS Southwest Region aboard a 360 sprint car. More recently, he contested a pair of races in the series in March 2023 at Central Arizona Speedway in Casa Grande, collecting sixth- and third-place finishes.

The accomplished dirt racer has collected victories at some of the west coast’s most prestigious races, including the 2024 Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ventura (Calif.) Speedway, 2024 Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup at Skagit (Wash.) Speedway, 2023 Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup at Thunderbowl (Calif.) Raceway, 2022 David Tarter Memorial at Silver Dollar and 2022 Cotton Classic at Keller (Calif.) Auto Speedway.

Corey Day Quote

How are you preparing for the difference between Daytona and Phoenix?

“It’s been a couple weeks since I was in the ARCA car, so I’m ready to get back. Obviously this weekend at Phoenix (Raceway) will be much different from my experience at Daytona (International Speedway), but I think my experience in an ARCA car and the Truck last year will help. I also will be in the Chevy simulator leading into this weekend’s race to help get up to speed faster.”

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on Feb. 12, 2025, when Kyle Busch took the checkered flag in the Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team will also field the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.