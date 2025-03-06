Record Entry for This Weekend’s Historic Sebring Classic 12 Hour Presented by Mission Foods

HSR’s Biggest Season-Opening Race at Sebring International Raceway Attracts Over 260 Entries for the HSR Sebring Classic 12 Hour Presented by Mission Foods and the HSR Sebring Historics

HSR Sebring Classic 12 Hour Presented by Mission Foods Kicks Off Two-Week Sports Car Racing Celebration Leading Into The 73rd Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring

SEBRING, Florida (March 5, 2025) – A robust and record list of over 260 entries have been received by Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) for this weekend’s season-opening HSR Sebring Classic 12 Hour presented by Mission Foods and the accompanying HSR Sebring Historics at Sebring International Raceway, March 6 – 9. The still-growing entry list is already the largest for a season-opening HSR race weekend at Sebring and the biggest HSR Classic 12 Hour field of this decade.

HSR Sebring Classic 12 Entry List (see below)

Fueling the record popularity is the move by HSR and Sebring International Raceway officials to make the HSR Sebring Classic 12 Hour presented by Mission Foods HSR’s season-opening event the ideal lead-in to next weekend’s 73rd running of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. Since its introduction in 2016, the Sebring Classic 12 has closed the HSR season each December, but the schedule shift now creates a two-week motorsports celebration that will be sports car racing heaven for fans and competitors alike.

Even better, this weekend’s race is also the first event in the inaugural season of the HSR Classic Endurance Championship presented by Mission Foods, the first major endurance race championship in the U.S. for vintage and historic sports cars. The Mission Foods series awards the top performers in the season’s four HSR Classic Endurance Championship races at Sebring, Watkins Glen International, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta and Daytona International Speedway.

The Sebring Classic 12 opener features four period-correct Run Groups each taking to the track three times in succession on Saturday before fourth and final rounds on Sunday to determine the quartet of overall winners. The weekend also features the HSR Sebring Historics that launch the season-long championships for the WeatherTech Sprint, Sasco Sports International/American Challenge, HSR Global GT and B.R.M. Endurance Challenge racing series.

The packed schedule also includes the season-opening races for HSR’s pair of premier series introduced last year. The second season of the HSR Prototype Challenge presented by IMSA opens with an expanded format that now includes four different classes of modern prototypes recently retired from contemporary competition. After showcasing only the LMP3 class in last year’s inaugural season, the revamped championship now includes divisions for LMP1, Dpi, DP, PC and other classes, in addition to LMP3.

The other premier series starting this weekend at Sebring is the popular HSR NASCAR Classic that runs a full season in 2025 after a successful inaugural three-race launch last year. Similar to the HSR Prototype Challenge concept, NASCAR Classic is open to modern stock cars of various generations and specifications that are retired from current competition.

For more information, please visit www.HSRRace.com. For race event schedules and more for this weekend’s HSR Sebring Classic 12 Hour presented by Mission Foods, please visit the event page at HSR Sebring Classic 12.

Tickets are directly available for the HSR Sebring Classic 12 Hour presented by Mission Foods exclusively at www.SebringRaceway.com and may be purchased at the track’s Gate 3 Ticket Office.

As well, a limited number of accommodations at the Seven Sebring Hotel, the Official HSR Event Hotel located right on the grounds of Sebring International Raceway, remain available at a special HSR rate by calling the hotel directly at 1 (863) 655-7200 or toll free at 1 (888) 738-3601.

About HSR: Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) is the premier vintage and historic racing series in North

America. It was formed in the mid-1970s with an inaugural event at Road Atlanta and became a part of International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) in 2022. There was one goal then and it remains true today: to celebrate and enjoy the racing cars from the past. As a “time machine” of sights and sounds, HSR provides a venue for competitors and spectators alike to share in the wonderful history and excitement created by the cars that competed at race tracks around the world. HSR currently sanctions

eight vintage and historic racing events at some of the world’s most renowned race tracks, including Daytona International Speedway, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Sebring International Raceway, Watkins Glen International and more. The complete schedule and full event information can be found on HSR’s website at www.HSRRace.com. Look for the HSR Channel on YouTube and follow HSR on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HSRrace/, on Twitter X @HSR_race and on Instagram @HistoricSportscarRacing.