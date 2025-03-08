NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – Logano & Berry Lead Ford in Phoenix Cup Series Qualifying

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Cup Series
Shriners Children’s 500 Qualifying (Phoenix Raceway)
Saturday, March 8, 2025

LOGANO QUALIFIES 2ND AT PHOENIX, WILL START ON FRONT ROW FOR SUNDAY’S CUP SERIES RACE AT PHOENIX

Ford Qualifying Results:

2nd – Joey Logano
4th – Josh Berry
12th – Ryan Blaney
13th – Chris Buescher
14th – Austin Cindric
20th – Brad Keselowski
23rd – Cole Custer
26th – Zane Smith
27th – Todd Gilliland
28th – Ryan Preece
33rd – Noah Gragson
35th – Cody Ware

Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang was the highest qualifying Ford driver, posting the second quickest lap Saturday afternoon at Phoenix Raceway. Josh Berry joins Logano in the top-five, qualifying fourth.

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Qualified 2nd)

“The last car. I told Paul (Wolfe) just a second ago that it was going to really suck if the last car beat us and that is what happened. Obviously a real fast lap we ran there and overall it is a really good starting spot. We will tune her in a little bit. We have a little bit of work to do in race trim but I don’t think we are that bad by any means. We started second and won last time, so we will just have to go do it again.”

EVERYONE IS TALKING ABOUT THE TIRES, WHAT DID YOU GUYS FIGURE OUT ABOUT THE TIRES IN PRACTICE EARLIER? “I figured out that we have a lot to look at tonight. I am not quite sure yet. We have some homework to do, so we are going to go back and look at some traces and see what we can come up with for tomorrow.”

JOSH BERRY, No. 21 Eero Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Qualified 4th)

“I felt pretty good in race trim. We didn’t have the fire off speed exactly like we wanted but I was pretty happy with the car and how it drove. Obviously the guys did a really good job getting it ready for qualifying and it drove really well in qualifying. To be able to qualify that high and start up front is a really good start to the weekend for us.”

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

