Toyota Gazoo Racing NHRA Gainesville Post-Race Report – 03.09.25

BROWN OPENS NHRA SEASON WITH TOYOTA TOP FUEL VICTORY IN GAINESVILLE

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (March 9, 2025) – Defending Top Fuel world champion Antron Brown started off the 2025 season where he left off by winning the NHRA Gator Nationals at Gainesville Raceway on Sunday. Brown defeated Toyota teammate Shawn Langdon in a close final to earn his 81st NHRA victory and the 65th in Top Fuel. Steve Torrence also made it to the semi-finals in the opening race of the season but fell to Brown in another close run.

In Funny Car, Ron Capps advanced to the Final Round but fell to eventual race-winner Chad Green.

Toyota has reached 44 consecutive NHRA event final rounds in either Top Fuel and/or Funny Car with Brown, Langdon and Capps making final round in Gainesville on Sunday.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series

Gainesville Raceway

NHRA Gatornationals

Race 1 of 20

TOYOTA TOP FUEL FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Winner W (4.664) v. K. Baldwin (5.241) W (3.721) v. C. Millican (3.772) W (3.754) v. S. Torrence (3.773) W (3.673) v. S. Langdon (3.684) Shawn Langdon Kalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Finals W (5.020) v. J. Ashley (5.682) W (3.739) v. T. Stewart (3.742) W (3.727) v. J. Salinas (3.777) L (3.684) v. A. Brown (3.684) Steve Torrence CAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-finals W (3.749) v. D. Foley (3.757) W (3.975) v. D. Kalitta (4.051) L (3.773) v. A. Brown (3.754) Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Second Round W (5.575) v. I. Zetterstrom (11.004) L (4.051) v. S. Torrence (3.975) Justin Ashley SCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel Dragster First Round L (5.682) v. S. Langdon (5.020)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Ron Capps Carlyle Tools Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Final Round W (3.964) v. J. Smith (5.644) W (3.951) v. B. Bode (5.155) W (4.012) v. A. DeJoria (5.949) L (6.500) v. C. Green (3.921) Bobby Bode DC Motorsports Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Second Round W (5.811) v. J. Todd (7.190) L (5.155) v. R. Capps (3.951) J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car First Round L (7.190) v. B. Bode (5.811)

TOYOTA QUOTES

ANTRON BROWN, Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, AB Motorsports

TF Final Result: Winner

What does it mean open the 2025 season with a win?

“I’m just super proud of the work that these guys put in. The offseason was short with all the extracurricular activities we were doing where we just kept our head down and we just kept racing. The good part is we came right back in race mode, and for me doing all the racing in the offseason really, really helped me. It kept me focused, it kept me sharp where I came out here and the day was going on and I was able to stay focused. And the guys like Brian Corradi (co-crew chief) doing the Pro Mod deal and then coming back and then Brad (Mason, co-crew chief) – all three of us working together. I think we were always family, but it brought us so much closer together this offseason because we spent a lot of time with each other. That’s what it takes. It takes a strong nucleus like that to do what we do. I think it’s showing on the race track right now, it’s showing with the team. We even had adversity today where we had a couple new guys on the team, and we had a couple block issues with some studs getting pulled out on runs and we had it halfway in and then we had to take it out. They recouped and got it all together, and when you see stuff like that going on and you’re going out there and you’re still able to perform and everybody still has their head moving forward and straight. That’s what a race-winning team is all about and that’s what we’ve got. We have a lot of winners. They know how to win.”

RON CAPPS, Carlyle Tools Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, Ron Capps Motorsports

FC Final Result: Final Round

Can you talk about a good start to the season for your team here in Gainesville?

“I’m just disappointed right now. I felt like the semi-finals was on me letting it get out of the groove. Our Carlyle Tools GR Supra was – when people say they’re on a string, in Funny Car you rarely hear that. These are such hard cars to drive. They are 13,000 horsepower, insanely fun but very, very difficult – one of the most difficult race cars there is on the planet. We wanted to keep the right lane. We felt like the right lane was better. That semi-final run, we were going for lane choice. We knew Chad (Green) had run a 92 and our car has really just been cruising. It’s just like a Sunday afternoon cruise for me, and then I let it get out of the groove, and I smoked the tires down there a bit. I’m not sure I’ve ever been that upset going into a final with a win, but I was really mad at myself because I felt like I cost us the final. Because we hadn’t been in the left lane all day and Guido (Antonelli, crew chief), I know he could’ve gone high 80 in that right lane. All good though. By the end of the night, I’ll feel better about it. But, our guys, the hard work. The 2025 GR Supra bodies – so many good improvements this year. It’s been fun with Slugger (Labbe) and everyone at TRD to watch the work that they did in the wind tunnel in the offseason. Then to debut this car and then debut this car and have them pick our team to represent a brand like Carlyle Tools and take it to the final. You couldn’t really ask for anything better except a win. Fantastic start. We’ll be on top of the points, and we’ll head west. Just can’t thank our Toyota guys enough.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 31 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.