CrowdStrike/AWS Driver Kevin Boehm Aims for Championship Victory in 2025 GT4 America Season

Boehm, Koch, and Random Vandals Racing Unite in Pursuit of GT4 Glory with CrowdStrike

CONCORD, NC (March 11, 2025) – Building on consecutive podium finishes, including a decisive victory in the inaugural GT4 America Lone Star Enduro race at Circuit of the Americas in May 2024, CrowdStrike/AWS driver Kevin Boehm is set to return to the Pirelli GT4 America series in 2025, determined to capture the Silver Class championship. Partnering once again with co-driver Kenton Koch and Random Vandals Racing (RVR), the team aims to capitalize on their consistent progress, having secured a third-place finish in 2023 and a close second in 2024.

“The past two seasons have been a testament to our team’s relentless pursuit of excellence. We’ve climbed from third to second, and now, in 2025, we’re laser-focused on the top step. With the continued support of CrowdStrike and AWS, and the unwavering partnership with Kenton and Random Vandals Racing, we’re ready to bring home the GT4 America Silver Class championship,” said Kevin Boehm.

“Our partnership with Kevin has grown stronger each year, and the team at Random Vandals Racing has consistently provided us with a championship-caliber car. 2025 is our year to capitalize on our momentum and secure the victory,” added Kenton Koch.

“Random Vandals Racing is incredibly proud to continue our partnership with Kevin, Kenton, CrowdStrike, and AWS. The dedication and talent of this team are undeniable. We get better each time we hit the track, and we’re confident that 2025 will be our most successful season yet,” said Paul Sparta, Team Principal for Random Vandals.

Boehm’s racing career highlights the amateur-to-pro race car driver ladder system supported by SRO, which offers talented drivers the opportunity to move from amateur racing to pro racing, and up the series ladder from the TC America series to the GT series.

Beyond the racetrack, Boehm will continue to serve as an ambassador for CrowdStrike/AWS, offering their guests and VIPs exclusive access to the thrilling world of sports car racing.

The 2025 Pirelli GT4 America season opener is set for March 28-30 at Sonoma Raceway.

About Kevin Boehm

Driven by speed and fueled by innovation, Kevin Boehm is a force to be reckoned with whether he’s behind the wheel or fine-tuning a machine. As a championship-winning professional racer and an accomplished OEM principal engineer with more than 15 years of experience, Boehm embodies the perfect blend of talent and technical prowess. His ability to uncover automotive potential and translate it into on-track victories makes him a true standout. Discover more at https://kevinboehm.com.

About Random Vandals Racing

Random Vandals Racing is a BMW customer racing team based in Concord, NC. RVR competes professionally in both IMSA and SRO in multiple categories along with World Racing League and other Am/Pro series. For more information about Random Vandals Racing, visit https://randomvandals.racing.

For more information about CrowdStrike, visit https://www.crowdstrike.com/

For more information about AWS, visit https://aws.amazon.com/

For more information about Vbrick Systems, visit https://vbrick.com

For more information about BMW Motorsport, visit https://www.bmw-motorsport.com/

For more information about Pirelli GT4 America, visit https://www.gt4-america.com/