Adrian Kunzle and Kevin Madsen Team Up for 2025 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Season

Kunzle and Madsen combine for MLT Motorsports’ sole entry in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Series and will be sponsored by Greenwich Lamborghini.

Braselton, GA (March 10, 2025) – MLT Motorsports announced today that Adrian Kunzle and Kevin Madsen will co-drive the No. 42 Greenwich Lamborghini Super Trofeo Entry for the 2025 season in the AM class. This marks the team’s second full season in Lamborghini competition, with Kunzle and Madsen sharing seat duties since Watkins Glen last year.

“We’re eager to return to Lamborghini competition in 2025,” said Team Owner Dr. Michael Thompson. “Adrian and Kevin are returning to the No. 42 with a wealth of experience and a relentless drive for success. Their passion for racing aligns perfectly with our team’s commitment to performance and development. This season presents another incredible opportunity to compete at the highest level, and we’re excited to showcase our capabilities as a team and go after that championship.”

“I’m excited to be running a second season in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Series,” said Kunzle. “I’m looking to build on the great progress the whole team made last year as we chase down as many podiums as possible. We have quite a few new drivers in the AM class this year, and it’s going to be fun getting to know them and compete with them on track.”

Kunzle and Madsen combined for four Lamborghini race weekends in 2024, including the 2024 Lamborghini World Finals at Jerez de la Frontera.

“Last year was an introductory year in Super Trofeo for MLT as well as my teammate Adrian,” said Madsen. “I was very pleased to join him mid-season and it’s been especially exciting seeing both him and the team improve considerably. Last year was about adaptation plus growth and this year we continue that growth together with an eye on the championship win.”

The team tested in preparation for the season opener at Sebring. They look to continue building on their season-ending fourth-place finish in the second race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Sebring is a track I’m getting to enjoy the more I drive it.” Kunzle continued, “The bumps are a well-known challenge, but there are other corners with nuances, too, and working out how the car behaves through each of them is an endless challenge. I aim to have a clean race with lots of green flag time and finish on the podium!”

Madsen echoed Kunzle, saying, “Many drivers mention the bumps, but it’s a lot more than that. It’s also the different aggregate types and concrete, the nuances in the wet, the sweat-inducing humid environment and much more. Luckily, we have a very strong engineering team at MLT Motorsports, and we’ve been putting in the proper driver training and effort to succeed. Our goal for Sebring is lots of green flag, fun racing with many new faces and climbing the podium steps after each race.”

About MLT Motorsports:

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Mike Thompson, MLT Motorsports has established itself as a premier team amongst the IMSA paddock in the LMP3 category. Based near Road Atlanta, the team has easy access to some of the best road courses in the country and, importantly, Florida, where the sportscar racing world kicks off every winter at Daytona and Sebring. Constant investment and maintenance have seen the team arrive at each race weekend with top-notch race cars and state-of-the-art equipment.

MLT Motorsports’ early success is a testament to the team’s dedication and expertise, with their first victory coming in just their second start at Mid-Ohio in 2019. In the 2021 season, MLT showcased consistent excellence, finishing off the podium only once and clinching a double championship win, earning both the IMSA Prototype Challenge Team’s and Driver’s Championships with Dakota Dickerson and Josh Sarchet. Building on this momentum, MLT made its debut in the IMSA WeatherTech Championship at Mid-Ohio in May 2022, competing among the top sportscar teams in the world. In 2024, MLT celebrated another milestone, securing the VP Racing SportsCar Driver’s Championship with Steven Aghakhani in the LMP3 class.