BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND: SEA LIONS RETURNING TO AMS FOR JUNE NASCAR WEEKEND

HAMPTON, Ga. (March 11, 2025) – The biggest stars from Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend are coming back to dazzle fans once again this summer.

Not only will NASCAR’s best racers hit Atlanta Motor Speedway’s high banks for 650 miles of thrilling action – the biggest crowd-pleasers off the track will be back for the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend June 26-28

The Sea Lion Splash was one of the most captivating attractions of Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend – arguably second only to the white-knuckle racing. Back by popular demand, the Sea Lion Splash will return to Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Fan Zone for the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend.

The entertaining and informative presentation showcases the relationship between an “adopted family” of rescued sea lions and their handlers. The sea lions not only show off their natural behaviors – they also perform tricks and even pose for photos with guests. These lovable and playful sea lions who warmed the hearts of thousands of fans in February will be back for more in June.

“Our team is always looking for ways to make a splash with our fan entertainment and the sea lions certainly did that in February,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “The Sea Lion Splash was the buzz of the Fan Zone in the spring so we’re thrilled they’ll be back to this summer to compliment all of the entertainment and activities fans will enjoy before the racing kicks off in June.”

Fans can see the sea lions and enjoy all the other attractions found in the Fan Zone – like the Speedway Experience Powered by EchoPark Automotive, the Kids Zone, and NASCAR driver appearances – all free of charge in the complimentary Fan Zone during the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend.

The Fan Zone entertainment compliments a weekend full of exhilarating night racing action at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which has become notorious for hosing some of the best racing in NASCAR. The action and intensity will be kicked up a notch with racing under the lights on Friday and Saturday night, June 27 and 28. The NASCAR Xfinity Series kicks off the action Friday night in the Focused Health 250. NASCAR’s brightest stars will shine under the lights Saturday night in the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart in the first-ever Saturday night NASCAR Cup Series race at AMS.

More information on the June 26-28 Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

About the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart:

Atlanta’s Night Race returns with the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart on Saturday night, June 28, 2025. Sparks will fly as NASCAR’s best duel under the lights on Atlanta Motor Speedway’s challenging high banks.

The rising stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series bring the action Friday night in the Focused Health 250 on June 27.

Adding even higher stakes to the weekend is the first running of NASCAR’s $1 million In-Season Tournament. 32 of NASCAR’s stars will be paired against each other in a bracket-style elimination tournament that begins at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

About Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Atlanta Motor Speedway is a premier entertainment venue located about 30 miles south of Atlanta, Ga.

Since 1960, AMS has been a staple of the NASCAR calendar and currently hosts two weekends of racing in the spring and fall each year. When NASCAR isn’t in town, Atlanta Motor Speedway’s versatile facility hosts an assortment of events that attract visitors from near and far, from Monster Jam to the Georgia State Fair and everything between.

For more information on Atlanta Motor Speedway and to see upcoming events at the facility, visit www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.