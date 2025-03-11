Beef-a-Roo Enters into Partnership with Front Row Motorsports

Reunites with Noah Gragson in 2025 for Multiple Races

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 11, 2025) – Beef-a-Roo, known for its famously delicious burgers and fresh, quality ingredients, will join Noah Gragson and Front Row Motorsports (FRM) in a new partnership for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Season. The beloved midwestern fast casual restaurant brand has garnered a loyal fanbase for its commitment to quality food and community engagement. While the partnership with FRM is new, this is the second year Beef-a-Roo has been a primary partner on a Gragson-driven car, having sponsored him at Stewart-Haas Racing during the 2024 season.

Beef-a-Roo will kick off their first primary race with Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team at his hometown track of Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 16. Las Vegas is the first of five primary races for the No. 4 Beef-a-Roo Ford Mustang Dark Horse, with Beef-a-Roo returning with Gragson March 23 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, April 6 at Darlington Raceway (where the 58-year-old fast casual restaurant will throw back to its 1967 roots), September 7 at World Wide Technology Raceway and September 28 at Kansas Speedway.

“The Beef-a-Roo team is excited to join Noah Gragson as he begins this new chapter with Front Row Motorsports,” said Sherry Elbow, Chief Marketing Officer of Beef-a-Roo. “We look forward to seeing Noah and our famously delicious burger flying around the speedway, bringing excitement to fans both on and off the track!”

In addition to the five-race primary partnership, Beef-a-Roo will host a six-city show car program at local Beef-a-Roo restaurant locations near Texas Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, Michigan International Speedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and World Wide Technology Raceway. Follow Beef-a-Roo’s social media channels for exact dates, times and locations.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Beef-a-Roo as the official burger fast casual restaurant of Front Row Motorsports,” said Bob Jenkins. ” We look forward to working together to grow brand awareness nationwide through a multi-faceted marketing approach, utilizing Noah Gragson and the No. 4 car to connect with fans.”

Starting in April, visit your local Beef-a-Roo to get the special Noah Gragson-inspired burger. Gragson’s “Nacho Burger” features a premium beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, tortilla chips, jalapenos and taco sauce, all drizzled with melted cheddar cheese. To learn more about Beef-a-Roo and its offerings, please visit www.beefaroo.com.

ABOUT BEEF-A-ROO

Beef-a-Roo is a 58-year-old fast casual restaurant brand dedicated to serving fresh handmade meals at an affordable price. The company is a family-owned brand with 22 restaurants across seven states. The restaurants offer a famously delicious menu including the classic roast beef, wraps, specialty sandwiches, burgers, chicken and turkey sandwiches, soups and salads, its iconic cheese fries smothered in liquid gold and a selection of heart-healthy foods. Over the past five decades, Beef-a-Roo has used long-standing methods and quality ingredients, hasn’t sacrificed its values, and treats staff and customers as “one of their own.” For a complete menu and to find the location nearest to you please visit: https://beefaroo.com/. Follow Beef-a-Roo on social media: Instagram at @beefaroousa and Facebook at facebook.com/beefaroousa.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters.

Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.