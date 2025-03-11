Ford Performance NASCAR – Logano Leading Ford Into Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS 1

Friday, March 14 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, 9 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, March 15 — NASCAR Xfinity Series, 4:30 p.m. ET (CW)

Sunday, March 16 — NASCAR Cup Series, 3:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

The second month of the NASCAR season starts in Las Vegas with a tripleheader featuring all three of the sports top touring series. The weekend kicks off with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returning from a two-week break on Friday night. The NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Cup Series will follow with races on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, respectively.

VEGAS PROVES TO BE LOGANO’S BEST

Joey Logano has four career victories at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which is tied for the most he has at any track on the circuit (Phoenix Raceway). Logano has strung together Ford’s last four wins at the 1.5-mile track, including last year’s playoff race in October, and in 23 career starts he has a finishing average of 9.5. That ranks as his statistical best on tracks where has made at least 10 series starts. Much of the success the driver of the No. 22 has enjoyed is a result of qualifying well. Logano has an average starting spot of 7.9 at Las Vegas, which is also a personal-best, and includes three pole positions.

BERRY FINDING HIS RHYTHM

It hasn’t taken long for Josh Berry and the Wood Brothers to find their chemistry, especially when it comes to the last two oval races. Berry is coming off his first top-five finish with the organization after a fourth-place run last weekend at Phoenix Raceway. That came two weeks after he had a chance to win in Atlanta, where he led a career-high 56 laps before getting involved in an accident on the final lap while running inside the top 10.

BUESCHER CONTINUES CONSISTENT START

Chris Buescher registered his first top-five run of the season with a fifth-place finish last Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, extending his solid start to 2025. The Texas native now has three top-10 efforts through the first four events and ranks 10th in the series point standings. In 16 career Cup starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Buescher has two top 10s, including a 10th-place finish in October’s playoff race.

SMITH AND VEGAS

Zane Smith appears to be enjoying his return to Front Row Motorsports and his ninth-place finish last weekend at Phoenix Raceway is the most recent example. Smith, who also ended up 11th in Atlanta, has gained 10 spots in the point standings since getting involved in an accident in the season-opening Daytona 500. He comes into this weekend’s race, which will be his third career series start at Las Vegas, 26th overall.

JOEY LOGANO: “We say that’s a racetrack where it just takes everything to be good. You have to have a fast car, you have to be able to take the bumps good, you have to have good horsepower, you have to have good fuel mileage, you have to have the right strategy, and it is the Pennzoil 400, right? We drive in the Pennzoil car there. So you want to make sure you have a good run there, a good show. I don’t see why we wouldn’t be good there. I’m looking forward to getting out to Vegas and seeing what we’ve got.”

ROUSH RULES

There have been two RFK drivers who have posted consecutive NASCAR Cup Series victories at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Jeff Burton won in 1999 and 2000 while Matt Kenseth did it in his championship season of 2003 and 2004. In fact, RFK has been a force in both the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity Series at the 1.5-mile facility. The organization has posted seven NCS wins and six NXS victories for a total of 13 overall, which includes back-to-back weekend sweeps in 1999 and 2000. In addition, RFK has three NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series triumphs.

SWEEP DELIGHT FOR KESELOWSKI

Brad Keselowski completed a weekend sweep in 2014 after taking the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series events on consecutive days. Even though Keselowski led the most laps in the NCS race, he needed a little bit of luck and got it on the final lap when Dale Earnhardt Jr., who was in conservation mode, ran out of gas on the back straightaway. That enabled Keselowski to win going away and post the first of his six victories that season.

SIEG’S SEASON BEST

Ryan Sieg moved into the top 10 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series point standings for the first time this season after his fourth-place run last weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Sieg, who is still in search of his first series win, heads back to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the first time since finishing second in last year’s playoff race. He also had a seventh-place showing in this event a year ago.

THREE FORD DRIVERS IN TOP FIVE

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is back in action for the third time this season and Ford holds a majority of the top five spots in the standings. Defending champion Ty Majeski sits second and is only one point off the overall lead, while Front Row Motorsport’s Chandler Smith is third and ThorSport’s Ben Rhodes is fifth. Both Smith (2022) and Rhodes (2017) have found Victory Lane at Las Vegas Motor Speedway while Majeski has a streak of three straight Top-10 finishes at the track.

FORD’S LAS VEGAS CUP SERIES WINNERS

1998 – Mark Martin

1999 – Jeff Burton

2000 – Jeff Burton

2003 – Matt Kenseth

2004 – Matt Kenseth

2008 – Carl Edwards

2011 – Carl Edwards

2014 – Brad Keselowski

2016 – Brad Keselowski

2018 – Kevin Harvick (1) and Brad Keselowski (2)

2019 – Joey Logano (1)

2020 – Joey Logano (1)

2022 – Joey Logano (2)

2024 – Joey Logano (2)

FORD’S LAS VEGAS XFINITY SERIES WINNERS

1999 – Mark Martin

2000 – Jeff Burton

2002 – Jeff Burton

2005 – Mark Martin

2009 – Greg Biffle

2012 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2013 – Sam Hornish Jr.

2014 – Brad Keselowski

2017 – Joey Logano

2020 – Chase Briscoe (Sweep)

2023 – Riley Herbst (2)

FORD’S LAS VEGAS TRUCK SERIES WINNERS

1997 – Joe Ruttman

1999 – Greg Biffle

2007 – Travis Kvapil

2016 – Tyler Reddick

2018 – Grant Enfinger (2)