WORLD SUPERCROSS BRINGS CHAMPIONSHIP TO AFRICA WITH HISTORIC CAPE TOWN DEBUT IN 2025

World Supercross announces its first-ever South African race as part of the upcoming 2025 season, bringing the action to Cape Town’s DHL Stadium

Partnering with renowned promoter Showtime Management, the championship will see the world’s best supercross riders take to Africa as they battle it out across the globe

CAPE TOWN, 12TH MARCH 2025: World Supercross is heading to Cape Town, South Africa, as part of the latest addition to its 2025 season calendar. In its fourth season, this landmark race will be the first time World Supercross action takes place on the African continent, reinforcing the championship’s commitment to entertaining motorsport audiences around the world.

In partnership with leading local event promoter Showtime Management – the team behind bringing global entertainment spectacles to the country such as Monster Jam, Disney on Ice, Freestyle Kings and Ultra Music Festival – World Supercross’ fast paced, high octane action will thrill fans at Cape Town’s iconic DHL Stadium; the world-class venue renowned for hosting major international sports and entertainment events.

Cape Town follows London, UK, and Buenos Aires, Argentina, as one of the first announced locations in this year’s racing lineup. It will be another showcase of the world’s best riders as they compete for the 450cc and 250cc world championship titles.

Taking place on a custom-designed track, with its own unique dirt profile, South Africa will host the championship which has seen stars such as current title holder Eli Tomac and supercross legend Ken Roczen grace the dirt around the globe.

Tom Burwell, Chief Executive Officer at World Supercross, said: “Expanding our racing calendar into Africa is a historic milestone for World Supercross and a reflection of our ambition to bring supercross to fans in every corner of the globe. South Africa has a rich sporting heritage, and we’re excited to put on a show with world-class riders and a fan first experience. Cape Town’s DHL Stadium is a spectacular venue, and we’re excited to showcase our championship in such an iconic location.”

Tony Feldman, Director at Showtime Management, commented: “Bringing World Supercross to Cape Town is a game-changer for motorsport in South Africa. Our country has a deep passion for sports and regularly hosts world-class entertainment, so this is an ideal addition to our portfolio of major events. DHL Stadium is the perfect setting for the adrenaline fuelled racing and we can’t wait to showcase the energy, excitement, and drama of supercross to South African fans.”

World Supercross continues to build momentum heading into the new season, with Cape Town joining a growing roster of global destinations. This latest addition underscores the championship’s ambition to cement itself as the premier international supercross series, bringing world-class racing to fresh audiences across multiple continents.

The full 2025 calendar will be revealed in the coming months, promising a dynamic season packed with intense competition, global spectacle, and unparalleled fan engagement.

Stay tuned for further announcements on the 2025 World Supercross season at www.wsxchampionship.com.

To register for pre-sale access, visit: https://wsxchampionship.com/cape-town-2025/

About the FIM World Supercross Championship

The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) is a global competition spearheaded by SX Global, a leader in sports marketing and entertainment. The championship, sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), has been exclusively organized and promoted by SX Global since 2022. For more information, please visit www.wsxchampionship.com.

About Showtime Management

Based in South Africa, Showtime Management is a leading live entertainment Producer and Promoter specialising in providing world-class entertainment across a variety of platforms for diverse audiences of all age groups.

From stadium concerts and events to arena spectaculars and musical theatre productions, you’ll find top quality live music, theatre and family shows that are sure to entertain!