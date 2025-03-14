Cadillac aiming for strong closing kick

Three Cadillac V-Series.Rs look at long game in 12-hour race at Sebring

SEBRING, Fla. (March 14, 2025) – Four of Cadillac Racing’s five victories in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring since 2017 have been achieved from starting on the second row or lower.

That’s some consolation and motivation for drivers of the three Cadillac Racing Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) entries following qualifications for the 73rd edition of the iconic North American endurance race.

Louis Deletraz, who co-drove to victory in the 2024 race with Jordan Taylor, recorded a best lap of 1 minute, 48.126 seconds in the No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R to place seventh in the disjointed session on the 3.74-mile, 17-turn Sebring International Raceway course.

Ricky Taylor qualified eighth in the No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R with a lap of 1:48.171. The No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R driven by Jack Aitken, which topped the lap time chart in the practice session the night before, encountered a mechanical issue at the outset of the 15-minute session that brought out a red flag and will start 13th in the order.

Cadillac Racing has recorded five overall victories, including three in a row (2021-2023), and finished runner-up in 2024 and 2018 in the races at Sebring since joining IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship prototype competition in 2017. The 2022, 2021, 2019 and 2017 victories came from qualifying fourth or lower.

The 2023 victory by the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R – in Aitken’s second IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship start – came from the pole. The No. 31 entry campaigned by Action Express Racing also earned the pole in 2024.

The No. 24 BMW M Team RLL earned the pole with a best lap of 1:147.091.

The 2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing will be the official Safety Vehicle for the race.

What they’re saying

Louis Delétraz, No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R: “Not an easy session and I think we all wanted better results, obviously. But qualifying doesn’t really matter at Sebring, it’s all ab out the last three laps of the race. I think we worked mostly on our race car, and we didn’t focus on qualifying. We definitely can still improve. We’re still learning and getting better every time out. We have to look at some data and be fully ready for tomorrow to get a strong race car and a strong night race car and hopefully defend our win.”

Ricky Taylor, No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R: “I think we are learning every time we drive the Cadillac V-Series.R. It’s amazing even with a 15-minute session and this one was hectic for 15 minutes to just have a two-lap sprint to the end. It’s so conditional on what everybody else is trying to do to get clean laps. We can always try to position ourselves better and can’t completely blame the situation. So, it is what it is. The car has run flawlessly, and it needs to do the same for tomorrow. I think we have worked a lot on our race car. It’s a long race and people have won further back, and we will just keep positive for tomorrow.”

Cadillac Racing Twelve Hours of Sebring overall victories 2024-2017

2023: No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R, start first – Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken

2022: No. 02 Cadillac Accessories Cadillac DPi-V.R, start fourth – Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Neel Jani

2021: No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R), start sixth – Tristan Vautier, Loic Duval, Sebastien Bourdais

2019: No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R),start fifth – Pipo Derani, Felipe Nasr, Eric Curran

2017: No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R, start sixth – Jordan Taylor, Ricky Taylor, Alex Lynn

Runner-up

﻿2024: No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R, start second — Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon 2018: No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R, start 10th – Jordan Taylor, Renger van der Zande, Ryan Hunter-Reay

