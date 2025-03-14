NHRA STARS RETURN TO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA FOR LOADED LUCAS OIL NHRA WINTERNATIONALS

Fans get chance to see special big-money Right Trailers Top Fuel All-Star Callout bonus race & Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge

POMONA, Calif. (March 14, 2025) – The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series returns to its birthplace for the historic 65th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, March 27-30 at the famed In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip with plenty of special additions to make it a memorable weekend.

Known for its storied history, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip has seen some of the sport’s biggest moments and this season’s Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals will be one of the biggest yet. The big-money Right Trailers Top Fuel All-Star Callout bonus race was moved from Gainesville after weather postponed the event, pitting eight marquee Top Fuel drivers against each other in a unique race on Friday, March 28.

With big money and bragging rights on the line, the first-round matchups are set. Four-time world champion Steve Torrence takes on racing legend Tony Stewart, while Doug Kalitta called out Clay Millican. Shawn Langdon selected Antron Brown as his opening-round opponent, while Justin Ashley and Brittany Force will face off.

The quickest winning driver of the first round also gets to select their semifinal opponent, setting the other matchup as well. It all goes down on Friday, with the first round taking place at 2 p.m. PT. The semifinals follow at 3:20 p.m. and the finals will close out an action-packed day at 4:55 p.m.

The following day, the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge, which features semifinal rematches from Phoenix, takes place during Saturday action, bringing a bonus purse and bonus championship points to qualifying. Add in eliminations on Sunday and it’s a loaded schedule and opportunity to see incredible 11,000-horsepower, 330-mph action from start to finish as part of a jam-packed, nitro-filled weekend.

Last season, Ashley (Top Fuel), John Force (Funny Car) and Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) claimed Pomona victories. This season’s race will again be broadcast on FS1, including elimination coverage on Sunday March 30 at 6:30 p.m. ET. A special Right Trailers Top Fuel All-Star Callout special will air from 9:30-10:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 28.

Drivers in the Right Trailers Top Fuel All-Star Callout

Top Fuel pilot Ashley earned his third consecutive Winternationals title last season. It was his fourth straight trip to the finals at the historic race. If he wants four straight wins at the iconic event, he’ll have to get past Brown, a two-time Pomona winner, former champs Kalitta, Langdon, Force and Torrence, as well as Stewart and Millican.

Force, a 16-time Funny Car champion and the winningest driver in NHRA history, picked up his 17th Pomona win last season when he defeated former champ Matt Hagan. After a mid-season crash, Jack Beckman stepped in for Force, winning twice. Beckman is back in 2025 for Force, forming a potent John Force Racing duo with Funny Car champ Austin Prock. They’re part of a loaded field that includes five-time Pomona winner and Southern California native Ron Capps, Bob Tasca III, Daniel Wilkerson, Matt Hagan, Gainesville winner Chad Green and J.R. Todd.

Pro Stock standout Glenn earned his second consecutive Winternationals title when he defeated six-time champion Erica Enders in the final round. Glenn went on to finish runner-up last season to his KB Titan Racing teammate Greg Anderson, thanks to a winner-take-all final round of the season at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals. Others to watch include Aaron Stanfield, six-time champ Erica Enders and Jeg Coughlin Jr.

Fans can also see the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, Legends Nitro Funny Cars and Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown, while the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department will hold a special racing exhibition.

The Nitro Alley Stage is a huge attraction all weekend and is the main entertainment hub in the pits, hosting Nitro School, NHRA Insider Live, meet and greets, and much more. As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their hot rods between rounds and get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers.

Race fans at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip can also enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying features qualifying at 1 p.m. and 3:30 PT on Friday, March 28, and the final two rounds on Saturday, March 29 at 12:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. The finals of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge take place at the end of final qualifying in each category. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, March 30. Television coverage includes qualifying on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday and 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, leading into eliminations at 6:30 p.m. ET. A special Right Trailers Top Fuel All-Star Callout special will air from 9:30-10:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 28.

To purchase tickets to the 2025 Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket. Fans can get closer to the action with a Top Eliminator Club experience, offering the best seats in the house and a premium experience, as well as a members-only hospitality center, complimentary food and beverage, driver appearances, a premium view and more. For more information about the NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

