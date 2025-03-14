ALBUQUERQUE DRAGWAY RETURNS TO NHRA MEMBER TRACK NETWORK IN DIVISION 7

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (March 14, 2025) – NHRA officials are pleased to announce Albuquerque Dragway is back in the NHRA Member Track Network as part of the NHRA’s Pacific Division (Division 7).

Albuquerque Dragway has enjoyed a long and extensive drag racing history dating back to 1963. The standout facility has been a longtime NHRA Member Track over the years and track owner Robert Costa, who has been with the track since 2008, has been dedicated to providing a safe, competitive and exciting environment and facility for racers and teams.

“Albuquerque Dragway is happy to be back home at NHRA in Division 7,” Costa said. “Our racers are looking forward to racing at the E.T. Finals in Phoenix, as well as the Jr. E.T. finals in Las Vegas later this year. We view this as a good opportunity for our racers with the benefits and programs that NHRA offers. I look forward to working with (NHRA Division Director) Matt DeYoung, as well as the other Division 7 tracks.”

By returning to the NHRA Member Track Network, Albuquerque Dragway will be eligible to offer racers in the area a variety of NHRA-sanctioned racing opportunities in the future, including the NHRA Summit Racing Series, the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, NHRA Street Legal, NHRA Jr. Street and more. Additionally, the track will have the chance to host NHRA specialty events like the NHRA Summit King of the Track and more.

The track will also get access to NHRA’s extensive support programs, insurance benefits and national marketing platforms. Albuquerque Dragway offers a variety of racing programs and events throughout its jam-packed race season, showcasing Costa and the team’s passion for the sport and making it a popular destination for fans and competitors in the area.

“It’s great to welcome Albuquerque Dragway back to the NHRA family! Robert has a passion for this sport and his racers, which shows in the pride he takes in his events throughout the season,” DeYoung said. “We can’t wait to see more of the Albuquerque Dragway Racers at E.T. Finals and Jr. Finals!”

For more information on upcoming events and programs at Albuquerque Dragway, visit www.abqdragway.com. For more information on NHRA, including the 2025 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

