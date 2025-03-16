Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Pennzoil 400

Sunday, March 16, 2025

JOSH BERRY WINS FIRST CUP SERIES RACE; 101ST FOR WOOD BROTHERS RACING

Josh Berry won his first Cup Series race with today’s victory.

This marks the 101st Cup win for Wood Brothers Racing, all with Ford.

Berry is the 90th different driver to win a Cup race with Ford, and the first new winner since Harrison Burton won at Daytona (2024).

Today’s win is Ford’s 742nd all-time in NASCAR Cup Series competition.

Ford Unofficial Results:

1st – Josh Berry

3rd – Ryan Preece

6th – Austin Cindric

11th – Brad Keselowski

13th – Chris Buescher

15th – Joey Logano

23rd – Zane Smith

26th – Cole Custer

29th – Todd Gilliland

31st – Noah Gragson

35th – Ryan Blaney

36th – Cody Ware

JOSH BERRY, No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang Dark Horse – VICTORY LANE INTERVIEW

WHAT BETTER PLACE FOR YOU FIRST WIN THAN IN A PLACE YOU’VE WON TWICE BEFORE IN XFINITY. HOW DOES IT FEEL TO WIN IN CUP? “Man, I just can’t believe it. I’m just so proud of everybody on this team. The car was really solid all day. We just executed. We had a mishap on pit road and was able to rebound again, and I’m just super proud of these guys. I’m just really trying to soak this all in, honestly. I’m trying to take my time with everything and really enjoy this moment.”

WHAT WERE YOU THINKING WHEN THEY HAD YOU COME DOWN PIT ROAD TO TIGHTEN THAT WHEEL? “I mean, it was obviously disappointing, but thankfully the wheel stayed on and we were able to make it to pit road before Miles was gonna get a vacation. It just broke up the race. There was a lot of strategy going on and we were able to capitalize on it. We had a great battle with Joey and was hoping it would go green, but we got the caution and this pit crew rebounded and they dug deep at the end and had a great stop and we fought for the win.”

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO WIN WITH THE WOOD BROTHERS? “I’m just really proud of everybody on this team. This is a great group. They build great race cars and it’s just been a privilege to drive for them. I’m just so really thankful to be here. There are so many people I could thank for this moment, but to be a Cup Series winner is really special.”

RYAN PREECE, No. 60 Consumer Cellular Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “Going into the season the motto is live by the fire, die by the fire and take chances, be aggressive, be on the offense and just put us in position. Man, I’m happy for Josh. I really liked him when we were teammates and I’m just super proud of everybody on this Consumer Cellular Ford Mustang Dark Horse. I just can’t thank Jack Roush, Brad Keselowski, Kroger, Mohawk Northeast, Fifth Third Bank and the list goes on and one – Build Submarines, Castrol, for the opportunity. I’ve been told I’m mid very often by people and I’m glad I feel Josh said he felt like himself again and I felt the same today.”