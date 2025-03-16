Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCS Las Vegas Post-Race Report – 03.16.25

BELL LEADS TEAM TOYOTA IN LAS VEGAS

LAS VEGAS (March 16, 2025) – After three straight victories, Christopher Bell’s streak came to a close at Las Vegas, where he led Team Toyota with a 12th-place finish.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race 5 of 36 – 400.5 miles, 267 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Josh Berry*

2nd, Daniel Suarez*

3rd, Ryan Preece*

4th, William Bryon*

5th, Ross Chastain*

12th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

17th, CHASE BRISCOE

19th, RILEY HERBST

20th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

22nd, TY GIBBS

24th, TYLER REDDICK

25th, DENNY HAMLIN

27th, ERIK JONES

28th, BUBBA WALLACE

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Interstate Batteries Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 12th

Can you tell me what your feelings are right now?

“I mean, just – I don’t know. It’s fine. I was a grind today for sure. I don’t really know how I feel yet, but we certainly didn’t do what we did the last couple of weeks and that was just have a nice clean race. I think the Interstate Camry was definitely capable of competing for the win when we were at our best but just going to the back and to the front and to the back and to the front, we just didn’t get a handle on the balance, because it changes so much from being back there. I felt like we were in position in stage two to contend for another win, but it got away from us.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 31 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.