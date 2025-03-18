Pair of Fourth-Place Pro-Am Finishes for GMG Racing in IMSA Carrera Cup Opener at Sebring

Patrick Mulcahy Finishes Fourth in Series-Debut Race Last Thursday in the No. 54 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup

James Sofronas Fourth on Friday in the No. 14 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3

Kyle Washington Secures Sixth-Place Carrera Cup Masters Class Finishes at Sebring in the No. 32 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup

SEBRING, Florida (March 18, 2025) – GMG Racing and team drivers team drivers Patrick Mulcahy and James Sofronas each recorded a Pro-Am class fourth-place finish last week in the season-opening IMSA Carrera Cup North America doubleheader at Sebring International Raceway.

Debuting series rookie Mulcahy finished fourth in his series-debut race last Thursday in his No. 54 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup while GMG Racing owner and driver James Sofronas took fourth-place honors in Friday’s second and final race. Both first-year driver Mulcahy and two-time Porsche racing champion Sofronas contest the full Carrera Cup Pro-Am season in 2025.

Meanwhile, longtime GMG Racing driver Kyle Washington scored a top finish of sixth in the Masters Class on Friday in his No. 32 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. Washington is scheduled for a calendar of select Carrera Cup Masters races this season.

“We started in fifth, knew we had a better pace than that, but qualifying didn’t really go as planned,” Mulcahy said. “I didn’t get into the flow until right after a red flag, but I knew my race pace was strong. In Thursday’s race James was on my tail for a little while, but I just focused forward the rest of the race. The biggest difference between this and Porsche Sprint Challenge is how tight the field is. Everybody’s really close in time. These cars are all about the same pace and speed so, you really have to wait for a mistake to happen. There are a ton of incredible drivers here, and everything’s tightly bunched up, so they definitely make you work for it.”

Sofronas, who won in Carrera Cup Pro-Am at Sebring last year, stepped up to take fourth place in Friday’s race, but admits his best performance is still to come this season.

“It’s obvious the competition improves every year,” Sofronas said. “I was a little busy with our company move to the Thermal Club, which occupied most of my time the last few months, and I just didn’t get a lot of chances to test. Honestly, I felt a little rusty, but I pushed myself harder on Friday as on Thursday, I lost my splitter on lap one and could never fight for a podium. For race 2, I had a better car and the GMG guys definitely worked hard to give me that. So, the pace was there, I just ran out of a little luck with some timing, but in the end, I thought we had a good pace. I can take that encouragement and bring that to Miami. However, it shows that you can’t take five months off and then show up for a race without any testing and try to do well. I need to get my butt behind the wheel a little bit more and at least I’ll be driving up in Sonoma in SRO in a couple of weeks.”

Sofronas raced alongside Mulcahy for the first time in Carrera Cup after coaching him through his first season of racing competition last year in Porsche Sprint Challenge.

“I was super impressed with Patrick’s pace,” Sofronas said. “Right out of the gate, he showed that he will be a contender this year. That makes me really proud. Kyle comes in here and always pushes hard, and is definitely showing good progress and pace. I think for us, we’ve got a little work to do, but I don’t think it’s going to take much to get us on the podium.”

Washington hit the podium in his Sebring debut last year but found the competition a little tougher last week on the 3.74-mile airport road course.

“Masters has stepped it up for sure,” Washington said. “Maybe I was lucky last year to get a podium, but I thought I did some pretty decent driving in Friday’s race, and the car from GMG Racing was amazing. Sebring is crazy! With all the bumps, I felt like I was in an off-road race, which I love, but I’m 55. I was looking for a drink and some Advil after the race.”

Both Washington and Sofronas carried special Mobil “Pegasus”-branded liveries on their Porsches in support of last Saturday’s 73rd running of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. The twin 40-minute Carrera Cup races Thursday and Friday were two of main support races for the featured Mobil 1 Twelve Hour IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race.

“GMG Racing and I have had an affiliation with Mobil 1 for almost 31 years and I’m super proud to build upon that relationship,” Sofronas said. “Mobil 1 is a standard bearer in the motorsports industry, and now we have Troy Lee Designs partnering up with us on some merchandise and some bigger opportunities. I’m very proud to have both Mobil 1 and Troy Lee running with us this year and look forward to more opportunities to come.”

Next up for GMG Racing in Porsche Carrera Cup North America competition is a support-race doubleheader for Formula One at the Miami Grand Prix, May 2 – 4.

Each round of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America season is available live, through NBC’s online streaming service Peacock as well as IMSA.TV and IMSA’s YouTube Channel. Replays of the Sebring races can be accessed on Peacock.

About GMG Racing: Founded in 2001, GMG Racing quickly established itself as North America’s premier performance tuning facility. What began as a small 1,200 sq. ft. shop, maintaining two race cars, has grown into a state-of-the-art performance tuning, racing and service facility recently relocated to The Thermal Club and with a 28,000 sq. ft. trackside motorsports facility. The staff, attention to detail and passion are what make GMG the choice of professionals and enthusiasts worldwide. GMG, in its early years, was located directly across the street from Porsche Motorsport North America (PMNA). This close proximity allowed GMG to build a strong relationship with the legendary racing brand which has helped the company support its customers to the highest level possible. From club racing to Sebring, Daytona, Montreal, COTA and The Thermal Club, GMG can take you as far as you want to go. More information can be found at www.gmgracing.com.