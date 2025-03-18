TOP FUEL’S SHAWN LANGDON LOOKS TO STAY RED-HOT IN THE DESERT AT NHRA ARIZONA NATIONALS

PHOENIX (March 17, 2025) – Fresh off another great start to open the 2025 NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series season, Shawn Langdon is going to a track that has served him well in recent years.

The former Top Fuel world champion heads to this weekend’s 40th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals at Firebird Motorsports Park as the reigning event winner in the loaded category. But he’s also advanced to back-to-back finals at a facility celebrating four decades of incredible racing this weekend, giving Langdon a great opportunity to keep rolling in Phoenix and continue a standout start to 2025.

Langdon advanced to the final round in Gainesville in his 11,000-horsepower Kalitta Air Careers dragster, falling in a thrilling race to reigning champ Antron Brown. But after an impressive turnaround last season, Langdon kept that momentum rolling, which should bode well for his chances at this weekend’s “Duel in the Desert.”

“We’re looking forward to getting back to Phoenix,” Langdon said. “We had a great weekend in Gainesville; the Kalitta Air Careers car is running really well. We’ve had success in Phoenix the last couple years so obviously you’re looking to keep the trend going. It just seems like we get good results at some tracks, and fortunately, Phoenix has been one of those tracks lately so we’re just going to keep trying to make good runs, and then hopefully we can get another win there.”

Langdon (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car) and Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) all claimed wins at the NHRA Arizona Nationals in 2024, with Prock and Anderson both finishing the year as world champions. This year’s race will again be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations coverage at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 23.

Langdon just missed his second world title as the Top Fuel championship chase went down to the wire. He appears to be in the mix again in 2025 in a class filled with stout contenders and Langdon will get a chance to double-up in Phoenix with the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday and eliminations on Sunday.

His semifinal rematch on Saturday has him taking on Jasmine Salinas, while the other matchup features Brown and racing legend Tony Stewart. The two winners will meet up to close out qualifying with important championship points and a bonus purse on the line.

To get a win on Sunday, Langdon will also have to deal with the likes of Brittany Force, Clay Millican, Shawn Reed, Clay Millican and Kalitta Motorsports teammate Doug Kalitta. Langdon, though, loves the continued improvement from his team. Second-year crew chief Brian Husen has impressed since taking over tuning duties to open 2024, though it didn’t come as a surprise to Langdon.

“We have a great race car right now, so all is good,” Langdon said. “We’re all super excited with the Kalitta Air Careers team after we had a great season last year. Brian obviously exceeded a lot of people’s expectations in his first season as crew chief, but internally, we knew what his talent level was so it didn’t come as a shock to us.”

Prock’s Phoenix triumph marked his first career Funny Car win. The defending champ struggled in Gainesville, but he’ll look to get on track in Phoenix against John Force Racing teammate Jack Beckman, Hagan and Capps, Green, Todd and Bob Tasca III.

Anderson earned his sixth world title at the NHRA Finals in a winner-take-all final over Glenn. Last year’s race featured that same matchup, with Anderson earning the win. Other Pro Stock stars include Aaron Stanfield and Erica Enders.

The NHRA Arizona Nationals also features thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series and the Legends Nitro Series. Fans can also expect exciting performances from Team “Muy Caliente” and Curt White “Iceman” in their Jet Cars.

Fans will also be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits. The stage hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, autograph sessions, music and much more. Race fans at Firebird Motorsports Park can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final thrilling experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs from their favorite drivers and more.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying features two rounds at 2 and 4:30 p.m. PT on Friday, March 21, and the final two rounds on Saturday, March 22 at 11:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. The finals of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge take place at the end of final qualifying in each category. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, March 23. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET. on Friday and 12 p.m. on Sunday, leading into eliminations at 6:30 p.m. ET.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA Arizona Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket. For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

