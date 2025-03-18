FUNNY CAR’S CHAD GREEN AIMS TO CARRY EARLY 2025 SUCCESS INTO PHOENIX AT NHRA ARIZONA NATIONALS

PHOENIX (March 18, 2025) – After picking up his second career Funny Car win, Chad Green is anxious to return to the track as soon as possible. He’ll get his chance at the second event of the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season at this weekend’s 40th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals at Firebird Motorsports Park.

Green, driver of the 11,000-horsepower Bond Coat Ford Mustang, kicked off the 2025 season in the best way possible with a win at the AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville. He met up with former champion Ron Capps before powering to his second career Funny Car title, putting him in a great position not only for Phoenix, but for the early part of the 2025 campaign.

“It’s so important to start of the year doing well or you’re behind the eight-ball,” Green said. “The momentum from Gainesville is huge. The first race is one of the important ones and all of these racers out here are really good. You have to take advantage of every opportunity you have and thank goodness we were able to do that to kick off the year.”

Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car) and Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) all claimed wins at the NHRA Arizona Nationals in 2024, with Prock and Anderson both finishing the year as world champions. This year’s race will again be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations coverage at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 23.

As the NHRA circuit travels to Phoenix for the “Duel in the Desert” to celebrate 40 years of incredible racing, Green and the other Funny Car competitors will not only have their sights set on a coveted NHRA Wally trophy, but also the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday.

With his Gainesville win, Green will rematch with four-time champion Matt Hagan while Capps will face off with Alexis DeJoria. The winners will meet to close out qualifying and it’s another chance for Green to continue his early-season momentum and grab championship points and a bonus purse in the process.

It’s also an exciting time for Green, who introduced a second team car before the start of the year. Blake Alexander, a proven winner in the nitro ranks, will be behind the wheel of a second Funny Car for most of the year, while Chad’s son, Hunter, will make his Funny Car debut this season as well.

“We do have a second car this year. I put together this second car in the off-season,” C. Green said. “Blake (Alexander) is going to drive it most of the time and Hunter will get a chance to drive it, too. It’s really great. It’s really great for both of these teams. We’re all one team and it’s going to help us all grow together.”

Langdon, who was runner-up in Gainesville, earned the NHRA Arizona Nationals when he defeated Justin Ashley last year. To defend his Phoenix win, he’ll be up against a stacked field of competitors including the reigning and four-time champion Antron Brown, who won the opener in Gainesville. Others to watch will be former champs Doug Kalitta and Brittany Force, standouts Clay Millican and Jasmine Salians, as well as 2024 Rookie of the Year and motorsports legend Tony Stewart.

Prock’s Phoenix triumph marked his first career Funny Car win. The defending champ struggled in Gainesville, but he’ll look to get on track in Phoenix against John Force Racing teammate Jack Beckman, Hagan and Capps, Green, Todd and Bob Tasca III.

Anderson earned his sixth world title at the NHRA Finals in a winner-take-all final over Glenn. Last year’s race featured that same matchup, with Anderson earning the win. Other Pro Stock stars include Aaron Stanfield and Erica Enders.

The NHRA Arizona Nationals also features thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series and the Legends Nitro Series. Fans can also expect excitement from Team “Muy Caliente” and Curt White “Iceman” in their Jet Cars.

Fans will also be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits. The stage hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, autograph sessions, music and much more. Race fans at Firebird Motorsports Park can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final thrilling experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners. As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs from their favorite drivers and more.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying features two rounds at 2 and 4:30 p.m. PT on Friday, March 21, and the final two rounds on Saturday, March 22 at 11:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. The finals of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge take place at the end of final qualifying in each category. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, March 23. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET. on Friday and 12 p.m. on Sunday, leading into eliminations at 6:30 p.m. ET.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA Arizona Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket. For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

