Front Row Motorsports: Homestead-Miami Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Aaron’s Rent to Own Ford Team
Homestead-Miami Speedway Competition Notes
Straight Talk Wireless 400

Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025
Event: Race 7 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Homestead-Miami Speedway (1.5-mile)
#of Laps: 267
Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Zane Smith Notes

The Aaron’s Dream Machine is back in action as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Homestead-Miami Speedway. The 267-lap event will be the second race of the season on an intermediate 1.5-mile track.

After a 23rd place finish at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Smith sits 29th in the NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championship points standings. Smith and Crew Chief Ryan Bergenty will now shift their focus to Homestead and look for a solid run to put them within the top-25 points position.

“I always enjoy going to Homestead,” said Smith. Ripping the fence is such an awesome feeling, and I have had some success there in the Truck Series with a second-place in 2022. Hopefully, we can recreate that success with a solid run this weekend.

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski
Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins
Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Keiston France
Hometown: Amelia, Virginia

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Kapil Fletcher
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fueler: Chris Webb
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

ABOUT AARON’S

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods. Aaron’s offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,200 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

