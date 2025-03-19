Berry, DEX Imaging Team Optimistic for Homestead

Josh Berry and the No. 21 Wood Brothers team, fresh off a convincing win in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, are headed to another intermediate track, Homestead-Miami Speedway, for this weekend’s Straight Talk Wireless 400. For the first time this year Berry’s Mustang Dark Horse will carry primary sponsorship from DEX Imaging, which will debut a new paint scheme that features white on the front blending to a dominant, bold red and then to black on the rear.

Berry and the DEX Imaging team, led by crew chief Miles Stanley, have been on quite a tear on oval tracks in recent weeks. The strong stretch began at Atlanta, where they led 56 laps and won Stage One. Berry and the No. 21 team were in contention for the win throughout the race until being involved in a wreck in Overtime.

At the one-mile Phoenix Raceway, they started fourth, ran in the lead pack all day and finished fourth. Last week on the 1.5-mile oval at Las Vegas, all the pieces fell into place as they started seventh and drove to victory, a first in the Cup Series for Berry and Stanley.

In the process Berry moved from 32nd to 13th in the points standings, and he is hoping to keep the good times rolling this weekend.

“I’m really excited to get to Homestead,” Berry said. “I feel like it’s such a fun race track. I feel like we had a really solid race there last year [started 12th and finished 11th for his previous team], so I’m excited to continue to build off of what we’ve done so far with the 21 team.”

And he’s looking forward to representing DEX Imaging, which has been a frequent backer of the No. 21 in recent seasons.

“I’m really excited to have DEX Imaging on board for the first time this year,” he said. “It’s a great-looking race car. “We’re really excited to have them be part of our program and look to give them another strong run.”

Practice for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 is set for Saturday at 1:05 p.m. Eastern Time to be followed by qualifying at 2:10. Amazon Prime will carry the TV coverage. Sunday’s 267-lap, 400.5-mile race is expected to get the green flag just after 3 p.m. with TV coverage on FOX Sports 1. Stage breaks are planned for Laps 80 and 165.

About DEX Imaging

DEX Imaging is the digital document imaging division of Staples, the world’s largest business solutions provider. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions, such as HP, Konica Minolta, Canon, Kyocera and numerous others.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES:

Reducing Operating Costs

Reducing Paper Consumption

Increasing Productivity

DEX Imaging has been the recipient of virtually every industry award since the company’s inception, including the JD Power & Associates Award for Best Customer Experience, the prestigious ProTech Service award by Konica Minolta, the Diamond Premier Dealer Award by Kyocera, and the Elite DEALER Award by ‘ENX’ magazine. Other accolades include being named ‘Best Place to Work’ by numerous business journals in the markets DEX serves.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 101 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.