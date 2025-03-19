NASCAR Track News
Kevin Harvick, a nine-time NASCAR race winner at Texas Motor Speedway, will be the 2025 inductee into the Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame at Texas Motor Speedway. Photo credit: Getty Images for Texas Motor Speedway.

HAPPY DAYS: HARVICK SELECTED AS 2025 INDUCTEE FOR TEXAS MOTORSPORTS HALL OF FAME

By Official Release
4 Minute Read
  • Nine-time TMS winner Kevin Harvick to be honored Friday, May 2, at the Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame Luncheon presented by WÜRTH in The Speedway Club.
  • Event is open to the public with tickets at $125 that benefit Speedway Children’s Charities’ Texas Chapter.
  • HOF induction part of May 2-4 WÜRTH 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

FORT WORTH, Texas (MARCH 19, 2025) – Retired NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) superstar Kevin Harvick will be honored as the 2025 inductee at the Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame Luncheon presented by WÜRTH on Friday, May 2, at Texas Motor Speedway.

Harvick, currently a television analyst for NASCAR on FOX broadcasts, enjoyed an illustrious 23-year NCS career that included immense success at Texas Motor Speedway. He will be honored with this special event from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. CT in The Speedway Club Ballroom with local FOX 4 sports anchor Mike Doocy serving as emcee and PRN’s lead anchor Brad Gillie as moderator.

The luncheon will include a candid “Fireside Chat” with Harvick and Gillie, panel discussion regarding the impact of motorsports on the Fort Worth community and lunch prepared by Levy Restaurants. The event is open to the public with individual tickets on sale for $125 and VIP table options also available for purchase. All proceeds from the luncheon will benefit the Speedway Children’s Charities Texas Chapter. Click HERE for more information and to purchase tickets.

“We are thrilled to induct Kevin Harvick into the Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame,” Speedway Children’s Charities Texas Chapter Executive Director Marissa Chaney said. “He has not only left an incredible legacy on Texas Motor Speedway, but also on the community with his unwavering support of Speedway Children’s Charities.”

Harvick concluded his full-time racing career in 2023 with the 49-year-old Californian, nicknamed “Happy”, amassing 121 victories across NASCAR’s three national series. His 60 wins in the NCS ranks 10th on the all-time list, and he added 47 in the Xfinity Series (NXS) and another 14 the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS).

Nine of those victories came at Texas Motor Speedway, highlighted by a run of three in a row in the fall NCS race from 2017-19. He also had five NXS wins (2001 spring race, fall race in 2005, ‘06, ‘07 and ‘12) and one in the NCTS (2011 fall race).

Harvick’s major achievements include being the 2014 NCS champion; 2007 Daytona 500 winner; three-time Brickyard 400 winner (2003, ‘19 and ‘20); two-time Coca-Cola 600 winner (2011, ‘13); two-time Southern 500 winner (2014, ‘20); 2007 NASCAR All-Star Race winner; 2001 NCS Rookie of the Year; and two-time NXS champion (2001, ‘06). He also had 31 NCS poles during his career where he drove from Richard Childress Racing from 2001-2013 and Stewart-Haas Racing from 2014-2023.

The Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame induction is part of the May 2-4 WÜRTH 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY NASCAR tripleheader at Texas Motor Speedway. The three-day weekend features a race every day, beginning with the NCTS SpeedyCash.com 250 on Friday, May 2, at 7 p.m. The NXS Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will be held Saturday, May 3, at 1 p.m. and the weekend culminates with the NCS WÜRTH 400 on Sunday, May 4, beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Event tickets and camping passes for the 2025 WÜRTH 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY NASCAR tripleheader weekend are on sale now. Click HERE for more information and to buy tickets.

In addition to the May 4 NCS WÜRTH 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY, the weekend also includes the May 3 NXS Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, the May 2 NCTS SpeedyCash.com 250 and two days of Kubota High Limit Racing sprint car competition, May 1 and 3, on the half-mile Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

Texas Motor Speedway’s current 2025 events calendar Mopar Heaven and Bubble Run (both events March 22), POWRi Sprint Cars (March 28-29 at the TMS Dirt Track), Pate Swap Meet (April 24-27), Goodguys LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals (April 25-26), Kubota High Limit Racing (May 1 and 3 at the TMS Dirt Track), WÜRTH 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY NASCAR tripleheader weekend (May 2-4), C10 Nationals (May 9-10), Holley LS Fest Texas (May 16-17), Bandas y Trocas (May 24), Solar Car Challenge (July 17-23), Goodguys Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals (Sept. 26-28), Texas World Dirt Track Championship (Oct. 3-4 at the TMS Dirt Track), October Truck Madness (Oct. 11), Kubota High Limit Racing All-In Championship (Oct. 17-18 at the TMS Dirt Track), FuelFest (Oct. 25), POWRi Sprint Cars (Nov. 7-8 at the TMS Dirt Track), and Xtreme Xperience (Dec. 11-14).

ABOUT SPEEDWAY CHILDREN’S CHARITIES

The mission of Speedway Children’s Charities is to care for children with educational, financial, social and medical needs to help them lead productive lives. Founded by Bruton Smith in 1982, Speedway Children’s Charities is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization providing funding for hundreds of non-profit organizations that meet the direct needs of children. Speedway Children’s Charities has distributed more than $72.6 million in grants. The goal is to ensure that every child in need is given the tools to build a better, brighter and healthier future.

ABOUT SPEEDWAY CHILDREN’S CHARITIES – TEXAS

Since 1997, Speedway Children’s Charities at Texas Motor Speedway has distributed more than $12.3 million in funding to non-profit organizations supporting children in need in Collin, Dallas, Denton, and Tarrant counties. Distributed funds are raised through special events held throughout the year including the annual NASCAR tripleheader weekend, Tony Stewart’s Smoke Show, Celebrity Clay Shoot, Geared for Greatness, Laps for Charity and others.

MORE INFO:

Keep track of Texas Motor Speedway’s busy schedule by following on Facebook, X and Instagram. Keep up with all the latest news and information on the Speedway website and TMS mobile app.

