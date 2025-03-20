EXIT PLANNING INSTITUTE LAUNCHES DRIVEVALUE.COM WITH LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

CLEVELAND, OH / STATESVILLE, NC (March 20, 2025) – The Exit Planning InstituteÒ (EPI) is excited to announce the launch of DriveValue.com, an innovative educational platform designed to help business owners accelerate the value of their companies. This initiative kicks off at a high-profile event with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™, marking a strategic entry into the world of motorsports sponsorship to engage business owners on a national scale.

DriveValue.com serves as a comprehensive resource for business owners—whether current leaders or next-generation successors—offering both online and in-person educational materials on the Value Acceleration Methodology™. This methodology empowers entrepreneurs to increase their company’s value, align business, personal, and financial goals, and successfully execute an exit strategy when the time comes. It is also the core philosophy behind the Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA®) credential offered by EPI.

“Every business owner will eventually exit their company, and our goal with DriveValue.com is to ensure they do so on their own terms,” said Scott Snider, President of Exit Planning Institute. “We want to change the way we do business in America, shifting focus from year-over-year income to long-term value creation that builds significant companies for generations of owners and employees.”

To expand awareness of DriveValue.com, EPI has teamed up with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, the NASCAR team co-owned by Jimmie Johnson along with Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. With NASCAR’s vast reach to business owners worldwide, this sponsorship serves as a unique opportunity to introduce DriveValue.com to its core audience. The DriveValue.com-branded No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE, driven by John Hunter Nemechek, will make its debut at the Nashville Superspeedway in 2025.

“I’m excited to represent DriveValue.com in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville. I’ve had the pleasure to get to know everyone on the team – they’re very passionate about what they do and NASCAR,” says Nemechek. “It means a lot to have their support on our No. 42 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota Camry. I can’t wait to unveil our paint scheme at the launch party and hit the track later this year under the Nashville lights.”

The DriveValue.com paint scheme of the No. 42 unveiled during the Cleveland launch party on March 19 along with a Q&A and autograph session with Nemechek for attendees.

Other upcoming key events include Drive Value Week (May 26-June 1); Launch of the EPI Nashville Chapter and release of the 2025 State of Owner Readiness Survey™; May 31: “Trackside Education” – a live mini-series of educational events at Nashville Superspeedway followed by on track action of the DriveValue.com No. 42 car competing in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway in Smyrna, Tenn.

DriveValue.com is built to serve privately held businesses with revenues ranging from $1 million to $150 million, as well as the internal teams that influence these companies, including executive teams and family members. Through its educational content, courses, and events, DriveValue.com aims to help business owners and key stakeholders maximize business value, grow wealth, and align business, personal, and financial goals.

For more information, visit DriveValue.com.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization co-owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.