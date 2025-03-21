DOUBLE-DOSE OF EXCITEMENT FOR CONGRUITY NHRA PRO MDO SERIES IN PHOENIX RETURN POWERED BY LAT RACING OILS

NHRA Pro Mod will run Gainesville eliminations in Phoenix, as well as Total Seal Pro Mod Showdown

PHOENIX (March 20, 2025) – Following a highly-successful Phoenix debut for the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series last year, the category is set for a spectacular race weekend for an encore in 2025.

NHRA Pro Mod will run eliminations from the opener in Gainesville during qualifying on Friday and Saturday, heading directly into eliminations for the 40th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals on Sunday where one driver could walk away with a pair of memorable wins.

The return to Firebird Motorsports Park is the second of 10 races during the 2025 campaign, and this weekend’s Phoenix eliminations are powered by LAT Racing Oils.

With 20 cars on the entry list and plenty on the line, it could be a weekend to remember for the popular category. Kevin Rivenbark is the defending event winner in Phoenix, with Ken Quartuccio finishing as the runner-up.

Both are racing this weekend and both have a chance to double-up, as do several standouts in the category, including former world champions Jose Gonzalez, Mike Castellana and Rickie Smith. Jason Scruggs was the No. 1 qualifier at the opener in Gainesville after an impressive run of 5.707-seconds at 253.18 mph and he’ll have an opportunity to win twice in one weekend as well.

The opening two rounds of eliminations will be part of the first two qualifying sessions on Friday, March 21 at 3:45 and 6:15 p.m. PT. Eliminations action will also be featured during the live FS1 broadcast that airs on Friday from 5-6:30 p.m. PT.

The semifinals and final round will be part of the third and fourth qualifying sessions on Saturday, March 22 at 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. PT.

Eliminations for the NHRA Arizona Nationals in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series will begin at 12:25 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 23.

Along with Quartuccio, Gonzalez and Rivenbark, other drivers who utilize LAT Racing Oils include Justin Bond, Khalid AlBalooshi, Lyle Barnett and Stan Shelton.

“We are proud to sponsor the NHRA Pro Mod class at Phoenix,” LAT Racing Oils’ Co-owner, Danny Vaca said. “As a leader in performance lubricants we support many high-profile Pro Mod teams with high-performance racing oils designed to help power these engines to the winner’s circle. We are looking forward to seeing first-hand how our lubricants perform at this race.”

The weekend will also include the continuation of the exciting Total Seal Pro Mod Showdown, which offers an extra incentive for drivers in the category. The Total Seal Pro Mod Showdown winner will be the driver who puts together the best E.T. average over the four qualifying rounds. The winning driver receives an impressive $10,000 from Total Seal Piston Rings, adding another impressive aspect to a massive weekend.

“Total Seal is thrilled to be part of the Pro Mod Showdown in Phoenix again,” said Matt Hartford, President and CEO of Total Seal Piston Rings, who also races in the Pro Stock ranks. “Pro Mod is such an exciting class for fans, and we love that it is being showcased at our home track once more. Our organization continues to work on technological advancements in ring design and Pro Mod puts these innovations to the test every week. We look forward to our continued support of the class and encourage fans to stop by our NHRA Pro Stock pits and say hello.”

To purchase tickets to the 40th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket. For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

