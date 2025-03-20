PRO STOCK’S DALLAS GLENN LOOKS FOR FIRST PHOENIX WIN THIS WEEKEND AFTER SUCCESS IN GAINESVILLE

PHOENIX (March 20, 2025) – As the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series heads to Firebird Motorsports Park, Pro Stock standout Dallas Glenn looks to continue his early 2025 momentum at the 40th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals.

Glenn opened the 2025 season with a win at the AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville in his RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro. After coming up just short in last year’s winner-take-all final round at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals in Pomona to teammate and now six-time champion Greg Anderson, Glenn earned the first race win of the season to start the 2025 campaign.

It was the first time in their five final round meetings where Glenn won over the winningest Pro Stock driver in NHRA history, which could also bode well for this season.

“Now that I’ve got that ‘never beating Greg in a final’ monkey off my back, the plan is to stay the course going into this weekend in Phoenix,” Glenn said. “I think my car is a top-tier race car and now I just have to match that ability behind the wheel and get after it this weekend.”

Last season in Phoenix, Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car) and Anderson (Pro Stock) all claimed wins at Firebird Motorsports Park. This season’s race will again be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations coverage at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 23.

“With the Gainesville win momentum on my side, I’m ready to seal the deal in Phoenix after finishing as runner-up there last year to Greg,” Glenn said. “I spent all winter long thinking about that .002 at the Finals that decided the championship between Greg and myself. I’ve gone over the run so many times, so I went into Gainesville with a pretty clear goal in mind and the same goal remains for Phoenix.”

Along with the NHRA Arizona Nationals, Glenn has his sights set on the first Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge of the season on Saturday. Throughout 2024, Glenn won three Challenges, awarding him bonus cash and bonus championship points. His Gainesville win slots him into this weekend’s bonus race where he’ll rematch with Cory Reed. The other side of the ladder will see Anderson taking on five-time champion Jeg Coughlin.

“The Mission Challenge is a lot of fun for us racers,” said Glenn. “My goal last year was to be in every one of them and I was except one. I have the same goal for this year. My mindset going into the first Mission Challenge of the season is to show up there like it’s raceday and not take anyone lightly. The other three drivers are some of the best behind the wheel and I need to keep my focus.”

In the Top Fuel ranks, Langdon finished runner-up in Gainesville to reigning world champion Antron Brown. If Langdon wants to back up his Phoenix win, he’ll not only need to contest with Brown but also former champs Doug Kalitta and Brittany Force, standouts Clay Millican and Jasmine Salinas, as well as 2024 Rookie of the Year and motorsports legend Tony Stewart.

Prock earned his first Funny Car win in Phoenix last season to kick off his year of dominance in the highly competitive class. He won eight events to earn his first NHRA world championship. Others to watch in the class will be multi-time champions Matt Hagan and Ron Capps, as well as Jack Beckman, Bob Tasca, Alexis DeJoria, Daniel Wilkerson and Gainesville winner Chad Green.

The NHRA Arizona Nationals also features thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series and the Legends Nitro Series. Fans can also expect excitement from Team “Muy Caliente” and Curt White “Iceman” in their Jet Cars.

Fans will also be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits. The stage hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, autograph sessions, music and much more. Race fans at Firebird Motorsports Park can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final thrilling experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs from their favorite drivers and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere of interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying features two rounds at 2 and 4:30 p.m. PT on Friday, March 21, and the final two rounds on Saturday, March 22 at 11:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. The finals of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge take place at the end of final qualifying in each category. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, March 23. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET. on Friday and 12 p.m. on Sunday, leading into eliminations at 6:30 p.m. ET.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA Arizona Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket. For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

