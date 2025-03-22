NTT IndyCar

O’Ward, Lundgaard Lock Out Thermal Front Rowfor Arrow McLaren

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

THERMAL, Calif. (Saturday, March 22, 2025) – Arrow McLaren earned its first 1-2 start in NTT INDYCAR SERIES competition, as Pato O’Ward and Christian Lundgaard locked out the front row Saturday during NTT P1 Award qualifying for The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix.

Team veteran O’Ward earned his sixth career pole and first since July 2022 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course with a top lap of 1 minute, 39.9567 seconds during the Firestone Fast Six in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. The pole was an impressive rebound for Mexican driver O’Ward, who qualified a disappointing 23rd in the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding earlier this month.

O’Ward turned his best lap with one minute, 45 seconds remaining in the final segment and didn’t have to stand on the gas again, saving precious wear on his Firestone Firehawk alternate tires. He needed just four laps in the Firestone Fast Six to earn pole; only Alexander Rossi turned fewer laps during that segment.

“I knew if we could get the car to my liking, I would get it done,” O’Ward said. “I’ve got to thank the guys. We turned it around. We dialed it in after Q1 (first qualifying segment) because I was somewhat happy with it but not perfect. Just made a little bit of an adjustment and as soon as we went out in Q2, I said, ‘I’ve got this.’”

Team newcomer Lundgaard followed right behind at 1:40.1245 in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. It is his best start since last May when also qualified second for the Sonsio Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, where he spent the first three full seasons of his career. Lundgaard was quickest in pre-qualifying practice earlier today.

Arrow McLaren’s previous-best effort in qualifying for its top two cars since rejoining the series in 2020 was 1-3 by Felix Rosenqvist and Rossi, respectively, in April 2023 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Up next for the inaugural points-paying NTT INDYCAR SERIES event at The Thermal Club is the 25-minute warmup at 11 a.m. ET Sunday (FS1, FOX Sports app, INDYCAR Radio Network. The 65-lap race follows at 3 p.m. (FOX, FOX Sports app, INDYCAR Radio Network).

Three-time and two-time reigning series champion Alex Palou qualified third Saturday on the 17-turn, 3.067-mile natural terrain road course at 1:40.3092 in the No. 10 DHL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

Palou, who won the season opener at St. Petersburg, appeared to be pole-bound early in qualifying. He ripped the quickest lap of the weekend, 1:39.5933, during the first segment of qualifying and followed with a top lap of 1:39.6518 to lead the Fast 12 segment. Palou was the last driver on track during the Firestone Fast Six, but team officials told him to back off on his final lap and save his Firestone Firehawk alternate tires for the race Sunday after it was obvious he wasn’t going to surpass O’Ward.

Colton Herta qualified fourth at 1:40.3978 in the No. 26 Gainbridge Honda to lead two Andretti Global cars in the Firestone Fast Six. Teammate Marcus Ericsson was fifth at 1:40.7435 in the No. 28 Bryant Honda.

Rossi rounded out the top six qualifiers with his best lap of 1:41.0359 in the No. 20 ECR Java House Chevrolet to continue his solid start with Ed Carpenter Racing, which he joined after last season.

Arrow McLaren’s front-row monopoly was one of two big stories during qualifying under sunny Southern California skies. The other was the failure of Team Penske to advance past the first round of qualifying for the first time in more than three years.

Two-time and reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden was the quickest of the three Team Penske drivers, qualifying 17th in the No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet. Two-time series champion Will Power, the all-time INDYCAR SERIES leader in poles, was next in 21st in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet. Scott McLaughlin ended up 25th in the 27-car field in the No. 3 XPEL Team Penske Chevrolet.

The last time no Penske driver advanced from the first round in road course qualifying came in September 2021 at Portland International Raceway, when all four of the team’s cars were outside of the top 12 after the opening segment.

The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix Qualifying Results

  1. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 01:39.9567 (110.460 mph)
  2. (7) Christian Lundgaard, Chevrolet, 01:40.1245 (110.275)
  3. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 01:40.3092 (110.072)
  4. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, 01:40.3978 (109.975)
  5. (28) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 01:40.7435 (109.597)
  6. (20) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 01:41.0359 (109.280)
  7. (66) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 01:40.6824 (109.664)
  8. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 01:40.7306 (109.611)
  9. (60) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 01:40.9824 (109.338)
  10. (45) Louis Foster, Honda, 01:41.2256 (109.075)
  11. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 01:41.2319 (109.068)
  12. (4) David Malukas, Chevrolet, 01:41.2997 (108.995)
  13. (18) Rinus VeeKay, Honda, 01:40.6490 (109.700)
  14. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 01:40.6658 (109.682)
  15. (76) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 01:40.6592 (109.689)
  16. (6) Nolan Siegel, Chevrolet, 01:40.7040 (109.640)
  17. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 01:40.6956 (109.649)
  18. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 01:40.8433 (109.489)
  19. (21) Christian Rasmussen, Chevrolet, 01:40.8884 (109.440)
  20. (8) Kyffin Simpson, Honda, 01:41.1684 (109.137)
  21. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 01:40.9750 (109.346)
  22. (90) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 01:41.2929 (109.003)
  23. (51) Jacob Abel, Honda, 01:41.1118 (109.198)
  24. (77) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, 01:41.3356 (108.957)
  25. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 01:41.5133 (108.766)
  26. (30) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 01:41.3664 (108.924)
  27. (83) Robert Shwartzman, Chevrolet, 01:43.0781 (107.115)

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Team Chevy Thermal Club Media Advance
Next article
CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Team Chevy The Thermal Club Qualifying Recap

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Larson captures thrilling NCTS victory at Homestead Miami
01:27
Video thumbnail
Miami Homestead NCTS Race Winner Kyle Larson No 07 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet post race
11:02
Video thumbnail
Kyle Larson achieves improbable Truck victory amid late spin at Homestead
03:34
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Homestead Miami, Schedule & Highlights
01:35

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Team Chevy The Thermal Club Qualifying Recap

Official Release -
The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix Sunday race day opens with a warm-up session on FS1 at 11 a.m. ET.
Read more

CAPPS, LANDGON AND J. COUGHLIN WIN FIRST MISSION #2FAST2TASTY CHALLENGE OF 2025 IN FRONT...

Official Release -
Funny Car’s Ron Capps claimed the first Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge win of the year on Saturday in front of a sellout crowd at Firebird Motorsports Park
Read more

Substitute Driver Matthew Brabham Wins at Road Atlanta in TA Race of Attrition

Official Release -
Matthew Brabham was called to action by Chris Dyson to race the No. 16 GYM WEED Ford Mustang in the Trans Am Series
Read more

Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Hard Rock Bet 300

Official Release -
After the field took the green flag for overtime, Dye drove into the top 10, earning a ninth-place finish.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category