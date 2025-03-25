Lucas Oil Returns as Primary Sponsor for Richard Childress Racing’s No. 8 Chevrolet for Multiple Races in 2025

In addition to ongoing support for RCR and Kyle Busch, Lucas Oil will provide aerial broadcast coverage for several NASCAR Cup Series races this season.

INDIANAPOLIS (March 25, 2025) – Lucas Oil, the leader in high-performance lubricants and a long-time partner of Richard Childress Racing (RCR), will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 8 Chevrolet, driven by two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, for multiple races throughout the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, beginning at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on March 30. Following that, the Lucas Oil colors will be seen at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, June 15, and the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, September 13, the third race of the Cup Series Playoffs.

“Our relationship with RCR is built on mutual respect, trust, and a shared passion for racing,” said Brandon Bernstein, Director of Partnership Marketing for Lucas Oil. “We’ve been working side by side with RCR and ECR Engines for over a decade, constantly developing and improving our products to meet the extreme demands of NASCAR racing. And Kyle Busch is not just one of the best drivers out there – he’s also part of the Lucas Oil family. We’re proud to back him and the No. 8 team, whether it’s on a short track, a superspeedway, or even in the sprint car world with his son, Brexton.”

This expanded partnership highlights Lucas Oil’s long standing commitment to RCR and its technical alliance with ECR Engines, which has been in place for more than a decade. As the official lubricant provider for RCR and ECR, Lucas Oil develops proprietary race-day formulations designed to maximize engine performance and reliability under the most demanding conditions.

“Season after season, Lucas Oil has given us the technical support needed to run up front and win, and that is what makes this partnership so exceptional and why we are thrilled to have them back as the primary sponsor of the No. 8 Chevrolet,” said Mike Verlander, president of RCR.

In addition to the partnership with RCR and ECR Engines, Lucas Oil also serves as the Official Oil for Kyle and Brexton Busch’s micro and sprint car team. The Busch family has been making headlines, with Brexton recently securing a victory in the Junior Sprint A-Main at the prestigious Tulsa Shootout – one of the biggest micro sprint racing events in the country.

Fans can catch Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet in action at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

For more information and all that is going on at RCR, visit rcrracing.com.

About Lucas Oil:

For more than 35 years, Lucas has set the world standard in superior engine oils, additives, appearance and lubricant products – powering lifestyles across the automotive, trucking, marine, outdoor, motorsports, industrial and home product worlds. The hard-charging American brand’s commitment to bring the ultimate in performance solutions impacts every customer and partner equally – from jointly-engineered oil for racing teams like Richard Childress Racing (RCR), Monster Jam®, sports teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts, to additives that deliver unrivaled fuel economy, power and extended engine life to an everyday driver.

Based in Indianapolis, the company’s rapidly expanding global footprint is highlighted by cutting-edge research and development operations, evolving retail channels and high-tech manufacturing. More than 300 premium products make up the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 different countries and big-name retailers that include Amazon, Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, O’Reilly Auto Parts, NAPA, Walmart, Home Depot, Harbor Freight, Rural King, Tractor Supply and more. For additional information, visit www.LucasOil.com and follow #TeamLucasOil on Facebook, Twitter, X, Instagram and TikTok.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2024 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).