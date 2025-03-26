Kaulig Racing – Weekly Preview | Martinsville Speedway

AJ Allmendinger’s seventh-place finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway earned him the best average finish at the track in the Next-Gen car and extended the longest active top-10 finish streak at the track.

At Martinsville Speedway:

Martinsville Speedway will forever hold a special place in Kaulig Racing crew chief Alex Yontz’s heart. Before transitioning into NASCAR as a shock specialist for Kaulig Racing, Yontz had a successful career as a Late Model Stock Car racer. His biggest accomplishment was winning the 2006 Bailey’s 300, now the Valley Star Credit Union 300, at Martinsville Speedway. Of 120 cars vying for 42 spots in the 300-lap, A-Main race, Yontz qualified 18th and led the second half of the race en route to victory.

Out of 27 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Martinsville, Kaulig Racing has earned three top fives, 11 top-10 finishes and led 108 laps.

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Andrew Dickeson

Partner: Mark III

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Mark III Camaro ZL1

Mark III: This week at Martinsville Speedway, Ty Dillon and the No. 10 Chevy team will debut new partner, Mark III. Mark III Employee Benefits was founded on the values of honesty, integrity, and hard work by Don Browder in 1973. Mark III is now one of the leading independent brokers for public sector clients in the Southeast representing over 300,000 public servants.

Mark III’s commitment is to provide benefits for both the employees and employers. Through an educational format, their non-commissioned benefits counselors customize plans for employees and their families based on their needs.

As an independent broker, Mark III works for the customer and not any single insurance company so that they can provide the best products available at the highest level of customer service. Mark III has assembled a team of expert finance officers, insurance carrier representatives, underwriters, and former top school officials. They each work for you – the employer and employee – to provide the best insurance solutions possible.

The legacy of Don Browder continues through the work of his sons – Dan, Neil, and Mark. For 50 years the customer has been the main priority and will continue to be for years to come.

Meet Ty Dillon:

Sunday, March 30

Ty Dillon will be at the NASCAR Experience Stage for a Q&A session on Sunday, March 30, from 11:00 – 11:15 a.m. ET.

Dillon will then make his way to the NASCAR Classics Merchandise trailer from 11:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m. ET to meet fans and sign autographs.

﻿At Martinsville:

Ty Dillon will make his 20th-career NASCAR start this weekend at Martinsville Speedway. In his previous 19 starts across multiple series, Dillon’s best-career finish came in 2012 when he finished second in the Truck Series.

“This week we go to Martinsville, a place that has been super up and down for me throughout my career. I always feel like I race really well there, but qualifying has been a problem. I’m looking forward to going to Martinsville this weekend and creating speed in qualifying and practice to start the race a little bit closer to the front. We’ve had some speed this year, so hopefully that won’t be a problem at all, and I think we’re going to have a really solid day if we do so.” Ty Dillon on Martinsville Speedway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

Partner: Black’s Tire Service

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Black’s Tire Service Camaro ZL1

Black’s Tire Service: Black’s Tire Service (BTS) has more than 70 locations in both North and South Carolina and remains a local, family owned and operated tire seller and wholesaler. With many of those locations in NASCAR’s backyard, BTS is partnering with Martinsville Speedway to promote the Sunday race event. BTS looks forward to having many of their Partner Dealers and Black’s Tire family in attendance for this weekend’s event.

Meet AJ Allmendinger:

Saturday, March 29

AJ Allmendinger will be at the NASCAR Classics Merchandise trailer from 12:15 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 29, to meet fans and sign autographs.

At Martinsville:

AJ Allmendinger has earned two top five and seven top-10 finishes at Martinsville Speedway.

Allmendinger heads to Martinsville following two-consecutive top-10 finishes at Las Vegas and Homestead-Miami. Allmendinger’s seventh-place finish at Homestead-Miami earned him the best average finish at the track in the Next-Gen car and extended the longest active top-10 finish streak at the track.

Allmendinger currently sits 20th in driver points, four points outside of 16th, the final playoff spot.

“In the past, Martinsville has been a favorite racetrack of mine, but I’ve felt like we struggled there with the Next-Gen car. Obviously we’re coming off some good momentum the last two weekends so we’ll take that will us and put together a solid weekend to keep that rolling. It should be an interesting race with the tires being softer than last year so hopefully that will make the racing more exciting.” – AJ Allmendinger at Martinsville Speedway

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Kevin Walter

Partner: Champion Container

Daniel Dye, No. 10 Champion Container Chevrolet

Champion Container: Champion Container, a family-owned business specializing in industrial packaging and container solutions, will be onboard Dye’s No. 10 Chevrolet at Martinsville Speedway. The No. 10 Chevrolet will also feature the Race to Stop Suicide in-car camera for the Marine Corps 250.

At Martinsville:

Following his second top-10 finish of the 2025 season, Daniel Dye will make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Martinsville Speedway.

Dye previously made three starts at the short track in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

“Martinsville hasn’t been a great track for me in the past, but we’re hoping to carry some momentum into the weekend coming off a top-10 finish. With the experience and success my teammates AJ [Allmendinger] and Christian [Eckes] have had there, I’ll be leaning on them a good bit. I’m looking forward to having long-time partner Champion Container back on the car, so hopefully it’s another solid weekend for this No. 10 group.” – Daniel Dye on Martinsville Speedway

11 Team Info

Crew Chief: Eddie Pardue

Partner: Alloy Employer Services

Josh Williams, No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet

Alloy Employer Services: Alloy Employer Services returns to the No. 11 Chevrolet at Martinsville Speedway. The company, an Ohio-based workers’ compensation and risk company, has backed Williams much of his career.

At Martinsville:

Josh Williams has one top-10 finish in eight-career starts at Martinsville Speedway. He has only finished lower than 20th once at the paperclip-shaped track.

Williams earned his first top 10 with Kaulig Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ first trip to the half mile in 2024.

Williams has finished on the lead lap in all eight of his starts at Martinsville, completing 100% of laps.

“We had some really good runs at Martinsville last year. It’s one of my favorite tracks, and I always feel like we’ve got a good shot when we go there. I feel like it’s one of the most ‘old-school’ type places we go still, like with Darlington [the following week], so I really enjoy it.” – Josh Williams on Martinsville Speedway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Alex Yontz

Partner: LeafFilter Gutter Protection

Christian Eckes, No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet

LeafFilter Gutter Protection: Christian Eckes and LeafFilter Gutter Protection will team up once again for the Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway. LeafFilter is America’s #1 rated gutter protection system trusted by more than a million homeowners. LeafFilter’s patented technology keeps gutters free of debris and is backed by a lifetime transferable warranty.

At Martinsville:

Christian Eckes will make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Martinsville Speedway in the Marine Corps 250.

Eckes saw success at Martinsville in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, sweeping both races at the track last year, including the penultimate race of the season, which locked him into the Championship 4 race.

“Martinsville is definitely one of my favorites to come to each year. It’s a unique race track that requires a lot of aggression but discipline at the same time, and that seems to suit my driving style pretty well. I’ve been fortunate enough to have had some success in the truck series the last few years there, and am hopeful & confident that we can replicate that success with our 16 team this weekend.” – Christian Eckes at Martinsville Speedway

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.