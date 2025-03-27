RFK Racing’s New Team Making a Powerful Statement with Strong Start to 2025 Season

Concord, NC (March 27, 2025) – It is one of the best stories of the year: a brand-new team, formed only months ago, outrunning some of NASCAR’s most established cars. That’s what’s happening right now with Ryan Preece and Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing’s No. 60 team.

Although they’ve spent only six races together, RFK’s newest team has consistently been among the top competitors. Preece has led in three of the season’s first six races and has now strung together consecutive top-10 finishes.

“The races have gone very well, and the potential has been seen,” said Preece. “It just shows me that there’s such a high ceiling.”

Despite a unavoidable Daytona crash and mechanical issue at the Circuit of the Americas, Preece ranks 16th in the standings and is an early contender for a playoff spot. Earlier this month, Preece matched a career best 3rd place finish with his impressive Las Vegas run and followed that up with a strong 9th place Homestead finish.

“Expect to win, boys. Don’t think about it, expect it.” These were the very first words Crew Chief Derrick Finley said over the team radio at Homestead-Miami Speedway last Sunday. It was a confident, motivational speech to a team that is embracing those very words.

“The team right now is lifting each other up, and it’s a really good team atmosphere,” Preece said. “It’s a new group, and they’ve just been killing it.”

Among the highlights has been the pit crew. The group, consisting of Justin Edgell (Fueler), Jonathan Willard (Tire Carrier), Steve Price (Rear Tire Changer), Samuel Wright (Jackman), and Kyle Fox (Front Tire Changer), has been smoothly executing pit stops in less than 8.8 seconds, including an 8.69-second full-service stop at Homestead.

RFK Racing announced this fall that it would expand in 2025. In just a matter of months, the new team was formed. Roster additions include Preece and several new crew members who have come to RFK from various organizations. Finley, who joined RFK as Director of Operations in 2022, leads the team as Crew Chief. In a short period, this group has not only built a full fleet of cars but has gelled into a competitive team.

For some outside the walls of RFK, the 60-team’s strong start may have been unexpected, but not for this group.

“We want to be a powerhouse,” said Preece, “and we’re going to push for everything we’ve got to win races.”

Carrying momentum, Preece will wheel the Fastenal Ford Mustang at Martinsville this weekend; a track considered one of his strongest.

Preece at Martinsville

Starts: 11

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: 1 (2023)

Preece will make his 12th career Cup start at Martinsville this weekend, where he earned his first career pole and led a career-high 135 laps in the 2023 spring race.

He posted the two highest finishes of his career at the track last season, finishing 9th in the spring and 14th in the fall.

Preece has started inside the top-10 in three of his last four races at Martinsville, including a P8 start in last season’s fall race.

He is a two-time winner in the NASCAR Modified Tour at Martinsville, earning his first career win in 2008 and finding victory lane once again in 2023.

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 38th season in 2025, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.