Jesse Love to Make NASCAR Cup Series Debut at Bristol Motor Speedway

C4 Ultimate Energy Will Serve as Primary Partner on the No. 33 Chevrolet

WELCOME, N.C. (March 28, 2025) – Richard Childress Racing announced today that NASCAR Xfinity Series standout Jesse Love will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13. Love will pilot the No. 33 C4 Ultimate Energy Chevrolet on the high banks of the Last Great Colosseum.

“Racing in the Cup Series has always been my main goal and dream,” said Love. “Everything that I have done up to this point in my career has been building to this moment. To make my Cup Series debut at this age is very special, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to make it with RCR. Everyone has welcomed me with open arms over the last year and the organization feels like family.”

Love has quickly climbed the motorsports ranks and continues to add to an impressive resume. During his Xfinity Series rookie campaign in 2024, the 20-year-old claimed his first series win, a series-leading five poles, and Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors. Love became the youngest champion in NASCAR history by clinching his first ARCA Menards Series West title at the age of 16 in 2020. The Menlo Park, California native then posted a dominating performance by winning half the races and the championship in the 2023 ARCA Menards Series season.

Earning his first Xfinity Series victory of 2025, Love captured the checkered flag in the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway and has already locked his team into the Playoffs.

“I’m excited to have Jesse make his Cup Series debut in the No. 33 Chevrolet,” said Richard Childress, chairman and chief executive officer of RCR. “From the moment I started watching Jesse race, I knew that he had the talent. He has the passion for wanting to win and doing the best possible for his team. To be a great driver, you have to have passion behind the wheel and Jesse has that. We’ve seen him develop over the last year since he joined RCR, and I look forward to helping him compete at the highest level of our sport.”

Nutrabolt, owner of C4®, is the No. 1 selling global pre-workout brand and one of the fastest growing energy drink companies in the country. Making its C4 Ultimate Energy product line-up more delicious and even cooler, Nutrabolt recently introduced the Frost collection – a product extension available in three flavors that will also unveil a unique can technology that transitions from silver to blue when the can is cold and ready to drink.

The green flag for the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway will wave at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 13. Watch live television coverage on FS1 and listen to flag-to-flag coverage on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. For more information, please visit rcrracing.com.

About Nutrabolt:

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company’s disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition segments, under three consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (America’s #1 Amino Acid supplement brand), and Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002). Since its founding 20 years ago, Nutrabolt has set out to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2025 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).