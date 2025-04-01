PRIME VIDEO TO SPONSOR KYLE LARSON’S 2025 DOUBLE ATTEMPT, GREENLIGHTS UPCOMING FILM

FEATURE-LENGTH DOCUMENTARY FOLLOWING THE DRIVER’S HISTORIC QUEST TO HIT PRIME VIDEO NEXT YEAR

CONCORD, N.C. (April 1, 2025) – Amazon’s Prime Video will serve as presenting sponsor of Kyle Larson’s May 25 attempt to complete two of auto racing’s crown jewel events in a single day and will produce a feature-length documentary chronicling his two-year journey to pull off the feat.

For the second straight year, Larson will attempt to take on 1,100 miles of racing – dubbed the #Hendrick1100 presented by Prime Video – starting with the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and concluding with NASCAR’s longest event, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Memorial Day weekend effort will feature Prime Video branding on both of Larson’s race cars: the No. 17 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet fielded by the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team and the No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet stock car of Hendrick Motorsports.

In addition to its sponsorship, Prime Video has greenlit a feature-length documentary chronicling Larson’s quest to complete the two marquee races on the same day. Filming for the untitled project began in October 2023 and will encompass the driver’s pursuits in both 2024 and 2025. Slated to launch next year on Prime Video, the documentary is being directed by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Cynthia Hill. It is produced by Hill’s Markay Media, Imagine Documentaries and Hendrick Motorsports, in association with NASCAR Studios and Penske Entertainment.

“Kyle’s double attempt is one of the most exciting storylines in all of sports, and we’re thrilled to be part of it,” said Stacey Rosenson, Head of U.S. Sports Marketing, Prime Video. “As we prepare to broadcast our first NASCAR Cup Series race with the Coca-Cola 600, having this kind of historic moment unfold live on Prime Video – and capturing it in a documentary film – is a truly unique opportunity. We’re looking forward to sponsoring Kyle’s effort and taking fans inside the intensity and emotion that go with it.”

Prime Video, which recently joined Hendrick Motorsports as a sponsor of Chase Elliott’s No. 9 team, is expanding its presence ahead of becoming NASCAR’s first fully direct-to-consumer media partner. The platform will exclusively stream five NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025, kicking off with the Coca-Cola 600, and will provide practice and qualifying coverage for most of the season’s first half.

“We’re proud to grow our relationship with Prime Video,” said Rick Hendrick, the owner of Hendrick Motorsports who will again co-own Larson’s Indianapolis 500 entry with Arrow McLaren. “They’ve made a bold commitment to our sport, and this is a powerful way to promote their platform across two of the most iconic events in racing. We’re excited to welcome Prime Video to the effort, showcase their brand on such a big stage and collaborate on what will be an incredible documentary project. The film is going to show Kyle like people have never seen him – his preparation, his mindset and what it takes to pursue such a daunting challenge.”

Larson, 32, earned Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year honors in 2024 after an impressive debut that included a record-setting qualifying performance. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion became just the fifth driver to attempt the Indianapolis-Charlotte double and will be only the third to try it more than once, joining Tony Stewart and Robby Gordon. Last season, he led the Cup Series with six points-paying race wins and currently ranks second in the 2025 points standings.

“Last year gave us a great foundation, and now we get to build on it,” Larson said. “I’m excited to come back stronger in 2025 and give it everything we’ve got to finish all 1,100 miles. Having Prime Video on board – especially with them streaming the 600 and documenting my whole experience – is pretty special. May is going to be a crazy month, and I’m ready to get after it.”

On Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET, fans will get a first look at the 2025 liveries for Larson’s Nos. 5 and 17 race cars, exclusively at HENDRICKCARS.COM. The No. 17 Chevrolet will hit the track for the first time during the April 23-24 Indianapolis 500 open test.

ABOUT PRIME VIDEO SPORTS:

Prime Video supports a growing lineup of live sports globally, including the NBA; Thursday Night Football, NASCAR, the New York Yankees, Seattle Kraken, and Overtime Elite in the United States; Premier Boxing Champions in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada; the NWSL, the WNBA, and ONE Championship in the United States and Canada; NHL Prime Monday Night Hockey and PWHL in Canada; UEFA Champions League football in Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom & Ireland; Roland-Garros in France; Wimbledon in Germany and Austria; Premier League in Sweden and Denmark; New Zealand Cricket in India; ICC Cricket in Australia; Copa do Brasilfootball, Serie A football and the NBA in Brazil; boxing and the 2023 World Baseball Classic in Japan; and Chivas in Mexico. While availability varies by marketplace, fans can also subscribe to streaming services such as FanDuel Sports Network, Eurosport, FOX Sports (Mexico), Viaplay Sport, MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, NBA TV, DAZN (Germany and Spain), and Premiere FC (Brazil) through Prime Video add-on subscriptions. This is in addition to a selection of Amazon Original documentaries including Kelce, Bye Bye Barry, Coach Prime, Giannis, and the Amazon Original All or Nothing franchise, including All or Nothing: Arsenal, All or Nothing: Juventus, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, and All or Nothing seasons with various NFL teams, as well as the NCAA’s Michigan Wolverines football team.

ABOUT IMAGINE DOCUMENTARIES:

Imagine’s documentary division, spearheaded by EMMY and Peabody Award-winning producer Sara Bernstein, has established itself as a powerhouse in the documentary landscape since its inception in 2018. Founded by Imagine Entertainment Co-Chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, alongside Imagine President Justin Wilkes, the division has redefined the industry with its unwavering commitment to producing impactful, socially conscious, and thought-provoking content. Its critically acclaimed and award-winning documentaries have resonated with audiences worldwide, solidifying Imagine as a driving force in the art of storytelling.

By embracing distinct perspectives in their storytelling, Imagine has expanded its footprint in the documentary genre, exploring a wide array of topics, from the EMMY Award-winning Best Documentary Jim Henson Idea Man (Disney+), and Critics Choice Documentary Award winner Music by John Williams (Disney+), the Peabody Award-winning Judy Blume Forever (Prime Video), Stormy, the critically acclaimed portrait of Stormy Daniels (Peacock), 2025 Oscars Shortlisted Frida (Prime Video), The Super Models (Apple TV+), the EMMY-nominated projects We Feed People (Disney+), Lucy and Desi (Prime Video), Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (Netflix); The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari (Netflix), to the hit docuseries The Dynasty: New England Patriots (Apple TV+), Choir (Disney+), Harlem Ice (Disney+), Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Netflix), I Am Not a Monster (MAX), The Lost Children (Netflix), and Churchill at War (Netflix). Imagine Documentaries’ most recent releases are David Blaine Do Not Attempt which debuted March 23rd and 24th (NatGeo) and Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series which debuted March 28th on AppleTV+. The next highly anticipated release is Earnhardt (Prime Video).

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport’s premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (314) and laps led (more than 82,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 41 different seasons, including an active streak of 40 in a row (1986-2025). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 150 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.