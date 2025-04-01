Robinhood to be featured at select NASCAR Cup Series races with Bubba Wallace and Corey Heim

Huntersville, N.C. (Apr. 1, 2025) – 23XI Racing announced today that Robinhood has joined the team as an official partner. As a leading financial services platform that has democratized access to the markets for millions of investors, Robinhood enables customers to take control of their finances, putting them in the driver’s seat of their financial futures.

At select NASCAR Cup Series races this season, Bubba Wallace and 23XI development driver Corey Heim will pilot Robinhood-branded cars. For the remainder of the season, Robinhood branding will also be placed on Wallace’s and Heim’s uniforms and team equipment.

With a shared interest in relentless innovation and creating platforms that are accessible to all, the partnership will showcase both brands to current fans and new audiences throughout the season. The paint scheme, inspired by Robinhood’s bold and disruptive spirit and highlighted with Robin Neon, will debut with Heim and the No. 67 team at Kansas Speedway in May and run at three subsequent events this season with the No. 67 and No. 23 teams. Robinhood will also continue to put fans first through brand activations and premium race experiences.

“We’re excited to welcome Robinhood to 23XI and look forward to introducing another new brand to NASCAR,” said team president Steve Lauletta. “As Robinhood continues to expand their presence in sports, we’re proud to partner with them and look forward to bringing the intensity of NASCAR racing to their growing customer base.”

“Our team continues to do a great job of partnering with exciting brands that share our values and believe in us,” said Bubba Wallace, driver of the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE. “Robinhood’s dedication to market accessibility and financial literacy is important for so many people, and I look forward to representing them on track this season.”

“Robinhood is excited to enter into the motorsports space, and there’s no better partner who shares our relentless drive to innovate in bold and unique ways than 23XI,” said Steve Quirk, Chief Brokerage Officer at Robinhood. “By expanding our presence into motorsports, we’re able to reach a passionate, engaged fanbase that’s hungry to take control of all aspects of their lives, including their finances, while also supporting Bubba Wallace, Corey Heim and the rest of the 23XI team as they continue their success this racing season.”

The partnership with 23XI will be Robinhood’s first entry into motorsports. The company also has jersey patch partnerships in the NBA with the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, and Washington Wizards. KLUTCH Sports Group played a key role in advising throughout the deal process.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) transformed financial services by introducing commission-free stock trading and democratizing access to the markets for millions of investors. Today, Robinhood lets you trade stocks, options, futures (which includes options on futures, swaps, and event contracts), and crypto, invest for retirement, and earn with Robinhood Gold. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Robinhood puts customers in the driver’s seat, delivering unprecedented value and products intentionally designed for a new generation of investors. Additional information about Robinhood can be found at www.robinhood.com.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. 23XI expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry. With a win at Kansas Speedway in May of 2022, Busch earned 23XI the team’s first-ever playoff berth. In 2024, Tyler Reddick won the Regular Season Championship and raced to a spot in the Championship 4, a first for both the team and Reddick. 23XI currently features the lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE, Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE, Riley Herbst in the No. 35 Toyota Camry XSE and Corey Heim as the team’s development driver. The team operates out of Airspeed, a state-of-the-art facility in Huntersville, N.C. that opened in January of 2024.