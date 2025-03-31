Steve Phelps Named NASCAR’s First-Ever Commissioner; Steve O’Donnell Elevated to President

Moves Further Establish NASCAR’s Long-Term Leadership and Ensures Continuity in the Vision and Growth of a Global Sports Leader

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (March 31, 2025) — NASCAR today announced the appointment of Steve Phelps as Commissioner of NASCAR, the first to be named to this newly created role overseeing all aspects of America’s top motorsport, including the International Motorsports Association (IMSA) and all 15 NASCAR-owned or operated tracks. Additionally, Steve O’Donnell, long-time industry leader and current Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Phelps in the critical role of NASCAR President with day-to-day leadership of all three NASCAR National Series and all NASCAR commercial, media and track operations, as well as its four international series and multiple local and grassroots properties. Both roles are effective immediately and will be based in Daytona Beach, Fla.

“We are thrilled to name Steve Phelps as NASCAR’s first Commissioner. His leadership, professionalism and well-earned respect from across the sports industry speak to his unique value for the sport,” said NASCAR Chairman & CEO, Jim France. “With more than 50 years of expertise between them, both Steve Phelps and Steve O’Donnell bring tremendous expertise, stability and a commitment to the bold racing innovations that will continue to serve fans, teams and stakeholders for many years to come.”

Currently in his 20th season in NASCAR, Phelps will lead all functions of the sport with a specific focus on strategic growth and international expansion while continuing to work directly with NASCAR owners, Jim France and Lesa France Kennedy. Commissioner Phelps will work across the NASCAR ecosystem to provide value to all stakeholders while increasing global fan engagement. Phelps joined NASCAR in 2005 and has served as the fifth president in the sport’s 77-year history since taking the position in 2018.

“I’m honored to take this next step in helping to guide NASCAR, the sport I’ve loved since my father took me to my first race at five years old, continue to grow and welcome new fans, competitors and partners that together create some of the most extraordinary moments in sports,” Phelps said. “I cannot thank the France family enough for their unwavering commitment to our fans, their steady leadership, and most importantly, their stewardship of stock car racing since its inception nearly eight decades ago. This sport is truly one of the great American business stories and I’m privileged to continue as part of that legacy – and especially its bright future.”

As only NASCAR’s sixth President, Steve O’Donnell will take over everyday management of the sport with a focus on continuing to deliver historically exciting racing, exceptional partnership value and a world-class fan experience at every NASCAR national series event throughout the season. Leveraging more than three decades of experience at NASCAR where he has held many roles throughout the company from Marketing to Competition, O’Donnell’s scope will be expanded to include all operations, competition and commercial business for the sanctioning body.

“In my 30 years in NASCAR, I’ve been most inspired by the passion of race fans at tracks across the country. It has been a privilege to help bring our sport to those fans through incredible new venues and innovative engaging content that showcase the best racing in our storied history,” said O’Donnell. “I believe we’re the best in the world at creating ‘Bucket List’ events that merge sports and entertainment with tailgating, camping and the most immersive fan experience in sports. I’m honored to continue that mission and build upon the collaboration and innovation with our teams and partners to deliver the best racing to sports fans everywhere.”

With his increased leadership responsibilities, O’Donnell will drive continued innovation and engagement for NASCAR’s key stakeholders, fans and employees, creating a center of excellence for ongoing growth and mutual success across the sport and its increasingly global audience. He will also oversee the sport’s major investments in content creation and distribution through the new NASCAR Production Facility in North Carolina and the Emmy-Award winning NASCAR Studios team with its upcoming slate of scripted and unscripted content aimed at bringing fans even closer to the stars and stories of NASCAR.

