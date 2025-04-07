Meyer Shank Racing Ready for Big Weekend at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Long Beach, Calif. (7 April 2025) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) will head back to the west coast for the third round of NTT INDYCAR SERIES action at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 13th (4:30pm ET, FOX, SiriusXM channel 218).

MSR will take on double-duty with both of the team’s INDYCAR and IMSA WeatherTech programs competing under the west coast sun.

Marcus Armstrong will head into the weekend with a striking new look on the No. 66 Root Insurance Honda. The bold orange and black livery will take on the streets of Long Beach in addition to races in Detroit, Monterrey and Nashville.

Rosenqvist, who has already shown strong qualifying form so far this season starting third and seventh in the first two rounds, is eager to return to the site where he scored his sixth career pole position and the first for MSR.

Armstrong, who will be making his third start on the streets of Long Beach is ready to bring his road-course expertise to the fast and technical layout. Armstrong scored a top ten result in his debut at the circuit in 2023 and a 12th place result last year and is now hoping to build on those results this season with MSR.

Meyer Shank Racing has been competing on the streets of Long Beach in the INDYCAR field since 2018. The team started on pole last season with Rosenqvist and previously had a best qualifying effort of third in 2021 with Helio Castroneves. The team’s best finish also came in 2021 when Jack Harvey finished seventh.

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach weekend kicks off with practice on Friday, April 11, followed by qualifying on Saturday at 2:30pm ET on FS2, setting the grid for Sunday’s main event with live FOX and SiriusXM (channel 218) coverage beginning at 4:30pm ET.

Meyer Shank Racing Team Quotes:

Felix Rosenqvist: “Getting pole at Long Beach last year was pretty exciting for myself and the whole team and it’s definitely something that we are aiming to do again this year. The MSR cars have a pretty strong street course package, so hopefully we can roll off of the trucks with some good momentum. I feel like we have a little bit of unfinished business at Long Beach after last year’s race result. It’s a track that suits me well and I’m hungry for a good finish there.”

Marcus Armstrong: “I would say that it’s one of my favorite race weekends of the year in terms of event and track layout, not to mention the nice Californian weather. I’ve had good races here in the past and I hope that we can build on our momentum of street courses. I think we have a strong car and I will be looking to improve on our results from Thermal.”