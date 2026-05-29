Palou Back on Top in Opening Detroit Practice

DETROIT (Friday, May 29, 2026) – Alex Palou sent a reminder to the rest of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES field Friday after the first practice for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear: I’m still here.

Palou entered this race on the streets of downtown Detroit last season on the biggest of highs after sweeping the Month of May at Indianapolis by winning the Sonsio Grand Prix and 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. He won the pole for both races this month but finished fifth and seventh, respectively, in the two races.

But points leader and three-time defending series champion Palou returned to his familiar perch atop the time sheets with a best lap of 1 minute, 2.7722 seconds in the No. 10 HRC Chip Ganassi Racing Honda on the tight, nine-turn, 1.645-mile temporary street circuit. Palou won this race in 2023, the first year it returned to downtown Detroit after 30 years at Belle Isle Park.

“Good start,” Palou said. “It’s just super tough to get a lap here when everything feels good. Although we looked very good, I think we need to work on the car and try to make it a little bit better because I think there was a ton of people that couldn’t really get a good lap.”

Reigning Detroit winner Kyle Kirkwood led two Andretti Global drivers in the top five after a disappointing Indianapolis 500 for the team, ending up second at 1:02.7914 in the No. 27 Sam’s Club Honda. His teammate and three-time Belle Isle winner Will Power was third at 1:02.9433 in the No. 26 TWG AI Honda.

Marcus Armstrong was fourth at 1:03.1743 in the No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian Honda. 2021 Belle Isle winner Pato O’Ward rounded out the top five at 1:03.1825 in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.

Felix Rosenqvist, who won the closest finish in Indianapolis 500 history last Sunday, was 11th at 1:03.4064 in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian Honda carrying a special livery featuring the SiriusXM station of legendary Detroit rapper Eminem.

Up next is another practice session at 9 a.m. ET Saturday, followed by NTT P1 Award qualifying at 1 p.m. ET. Both sessions will be broadcast on FS1, FOX One and INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls.

The 100-lap race is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday (FOX, FOX One, INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls).